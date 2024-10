This comes shortly after a Skift report that Sabre is looking to sell its hotel tech unit.

Sabre is planning to sell its business-travel booking tool, GetThere, for $12 million. Serko, a corporate travel management company based in New Zealand, said Monday that it plans to buy it in early 2025 as part of an effort to expand business in North America.

Serko executives said the deal would make it the second largest booking tool provider in Nor