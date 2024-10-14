The intent of Bali’s crackdown on visa violations seems clear. However, its success will depend on how the government can maintain order while making sure that it doesn’t alienate the very tourists and investors it seeks to attract.

Foreign tourists overstaying their visa permits in Indonesia or engaging in illegal activities now risk facing prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Tourists overstaying their visa in Indonesia were previously subject to a maximum prison sentence of one year. In an amendment to the immigration laws, the prison sentence has now increased to 10 years, plus an additional 10 years, meaning a maximum of 20 years or life imprisonment. Silmy Karim, the directorate general of immigration for Indonesia, confirmed the update to the immigration laws.

Operation Jagratara launched by the Indonesian immigration department aims to preserve the country’s reputation as a safe destination while ensuring that foreign tourists do not violate the law.

However, this has also raised concerns about its impact on the tourism of the country in general and the tourism-reliant destination of Bali in particular.

What’s Operation Jagratara?

Operation Jagratara is a nationwide initiative, with Bali as a focal point. The operation includes heightened surveillance, immigration checkpoints, and a “zero-tolerance approach” toward violators. Patrol teams, equipped with new vehicles, conduct checks across various regions of Bali, focusing on high-tourism areas like Seminyak, Canggu, and Ubud.

In a social media statement, the Indonesian Immigration department called Operation Jagratara an effort to ensure that all foreigners in Indonesia comply with the applicable immigration regulations. “By involving hundreds of personnel and supported by new patrol vehicles, this operation is expected to create a safe and conducive environment, as well as prevent the occurrence of legal violations by foreign nationals. The operation also aims to maintain Indonesia’s positive image as an attractive tourist and investment destination.”

Operation Jagratara, led by the directorate general of immigration, has deployed over 125 officers, equipped with 20 patrol jeeps and motorcycles, to conduct spot checks across Bali.

The operation’s third phase has seen an increase in intelligence cooperation and information exchange with other countries to identify and act against visa misuse. Authorities have also urged local residents to report any suspicious foreign activities through a dedicated hotline.

Why is the Focus on Bali?

Between January and the end of August, Bali Immigration says it deported 417 foreigners, which is much more than the total number of 335 deportations last year.

A large part of these deportations involved violating visa terms. Some tourists had overstayed their visa period, while others were caught working illegally in the country or being involved in criminal activities.

In June, authorities arrested 103 foreigners during a raid in a villa in Tabanan Regency for running a cybercrime ring.

Earlier this year Bali started charging foreign tourists a “tourist levy” of 150,000 Indonesian rupiah ($10) to combat overtourism concerns. Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno had said that South Bali in particular was running the risk of suffering from overtourism.

Tourists need to pay the tax when they arrive at the airport. The government said the money would go towards the government’s cultural and environmental preservation efforts, public services, and infrastructure.

Challenged with overtourism, Bali has also been mulling a two-year ban on the construction of new hotels and clubs. The proposal aims to slow down the influx of tourists and preserve Bali’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, both of which are currently struggling with the growth in visitors.

Foreign tourist arrivals to Bali increased by almost 23% during the first eight months of 2024, compared to the same period last year, according to the immigration department. A total of 4. 4 million visitors arrived in Bali between January and August 2024, compared to 3.6 million last year.