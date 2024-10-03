With Indian arrivals to the U.S. on the rise, Louisiana is pulling out all the stops to win over these tourists. Think Cajun-meets-Asian vibes. Now, that’s a mashup!

For a U.S. state with just over 4.5 million people, Louisiana punches above its weight when it comes to tourism. In 2023, the state brought in 43 million visitors.

Now, Louisiana is setting its sights on a new audience — India. “Indian tourists are already among the top five international spenders in our state,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser told Skift.

Visiting India for the first-ever Louisiana India Mission to Delhi and Mumbai, Nungesser highlighted the state’s varied offerings — from Mardi Gras to the Jazz Fest.

“If you eat it, drink it, shoot it, or dance to it, we’ve got a festival for it,” he said.

Visitor numbers from India to the U.S. continue to set new records. Last year Indian arrivals reached 1.76 million, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

This year, between January and August, Indian arrivals have already crossed 1.55 million, making India the second-largest overseas market after UK (excluding Canada and Mexico that share a land border with the U.S.). By the time the September figures come in, this number is expected to exceed last year’s numbers.

The Tourism Delegation in India with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser in centre. Source: Louisiana Tourism.

India: An Emerging Key Market

India has rapidly risen as a critical international source market for Louisiana, alongside traditional heavyweights like Canada, the UK, and France.

“We’ve seen Indian visitors come up so quickly. We’re very confident that over the next year, we’ll see significant growth in Indian visitor numbers,” said Nungesser.

The state’s inclusion of India in its newest tourism strategy also comes with strong support from federal grants aimed at exploring emerging markets. “We have a budget to promote tourism, and with new grant money, we’re targeting Italy, Spain, and India,” he explained.

Louisiana’s push into the Indian market isn’t just about increasing tourist numbers; it’s also about economic growth. Indian visitor spending in the state has already surged by 54% between 2019 and 2023.

In 2023, Indian visitors spent $12 million in Louisiana, a 12% increase over the previous year, a trend expected to continue with increased marketing efforts. “Indian visitors are spending money in Louisiana,” Nungesser pointed out, explaining that tourism plays a critical role in job creation and supporting local businesses.

Easing the Visa Bottleneck

Despite this optimism, one significant barrier remains: visas. The U.S. visa process has long been a source of frustration for Indian travelers, with delays sometimes lasting months.

The governor acknowledged this challenge and expressed his commitment to working with Louisiana’s congressional delegation to expedite visa processing for Indian tourists. “We have 5 million Indians already holding visas, but we need to make the process faster and easier to attract even more visitors,” he said. The hope is that after the upcoming U.S. presidential election, more progress will be made in streamlining the visa process.

The U.S. Mission to India has also opened 250,000 additional visa appointments for Indian tourists, students, as well as skilled workers.

“The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews,” the U.S. Embassy in Delhi said on Monday. It added that for the second consecutive year, the U.S. Mission to India has received one million nonimmigrant visa applications.

Crafting a Strategy for Indian Travelers

Louisiana’s tourism strategy is evolving to meet the needs of Indian travelers, particularly in three key areas: food, family travel, and immersive cultural experiences. The state plans to launch a campaign focused on food next year, which the lieutenant governor described as “the international language.”

“We’re doing things to attract both the seasoned and luxury travelers, but we’re also looking at the younger travelers that want unique, authentic experiences,” he said.

Recognizing the diversity of India’s population, Nungesser is focusing on specific demographics, including family travelers, high-net-worth individuals, and younger generations.

“We’re definitely looking at family travel,” said Nungesser. “There’s a misconception that Mardi Gras is just a wild party in New Orleans, but it’s actually a family-friendly celebration across the state.” Cities like Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and Lake Charles offer Mardi Gras experiences that are affordable and welcoming for families, he noted.

Nungesser also said the state is tailoring its marketing strategies to suit the consumption habits of Indian travelers. The delegation even floated the idea of a Bollywood film set in Louisiana, playfully suggesting, “Cajun meets Asian could work out really well.”

While this visit marks the beginning of Louisiana’s engagement with India, Nungesser said, the state would also be looking to promote itself in smaller cities.