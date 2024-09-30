In this video from Skift Global Forum 2024, Daniel Hostettler of Boca Raton discusses the transformation of luxury hospitality, highlighting the shift towards personalized experiences, the integration of technology to enhance guest interactions, and the strategic rebranding efforts of the Boca Raton resort.

This video from the Skift Global Forum features Daniel Hostettler, president and CEO of The Boca Raton, discussing the $350 million renovation that transformed the property from a convention-driven hotel to a high-end luxury destination. The Boca Raton now offers five distinct lodging options, each tailored to different types of luxury guests, and focuses on providing personalized, 'curated luxury' experiences. The goal is for each sub-brand to achieve five-star Forbes ratings by 2026, positioning the resort among the most luxurious independent resorts in the U.S.

Luxury hospitality is changing. As providers look to outdo their competitors, they’re turning away from traditional luxury toward more personalized, immersive experiences.

Boca Raton has led a $350 million renovation to reposition the hotel from a convention-driven property to a high-end luxury destination.

The hotel now offers five distinct lodging options tailored for different types of luxury guests, including family-friendly, adults-only, and long-term stay facilities, each with unique amenities.

In this video from Skift Global Forum, Daniel Hostettler, president and CEO of the Boca Raton joined Skift President Carolyn Kremins to explain how he took over the management of the historic property as it underwent a $350 million renovation. Formerly known as a Waldorf Astoria convention hotel, Hostettler’s vision was to shift Boca Raton from its convention-oriented roots to a luxury destination catering to high-end travelers. The hotel deflagged from the Waldorf Astoria brand and now operates independently, aiming to provide a diverse and luxurious experience that’s both accessible and exclusive.

To achieve this transformation, The Boca Raton was divided into five distinct lodging experiences — The Tower (family-oriented with mid-century modern styling), the adults-only Yacht Club, the historical Cloister, the long-term-stay Bungalows, and the Beach Club with a “Saint Barths” atmosphere. Each sub-brand caters to a specific type of traveler, allowing guests to choose their preferred lodging experience while enjoying access to the resort’s extensive amenities, including a golf course, water park, and multiple restaurants.

Hostettler’s strategy focuses on creating “curated luxury” experiences rather than traditional markers like thread count or branded amenities. He aims for each of the five sub-brands to achieve five-star Forbes ratings by 2026, giving a clear rallying goal for his team.

This high bar aims to position Boca Raton among the most luxurious independent resorts in the United States, emphasizing a balance between authenticity, quality, and a personalized guest experience.

