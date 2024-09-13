Skift Take
United will become one of the biggest carriers to use Starlink Wi-Fi as it seeks to court more business and premium travelers with free and high-speed internet access.
- How does United Airlines' decision to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi impact its competition with other airlines?
- What technological advancements does Starlink Wi-Fi bring to in-flight connectivity for passengers and crew?
- How does the introduction of Starlink Wi-Fi align with United Airlines' strategy to attract business and premium travelers?
Select a question above or ask something else
United Airlines said it plans to install Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi throughout its fleet, becoming one of the largest U.S. carriers to use the satellite-based service.
The carrier said it will start testing the Starlink service early next year, expecting the first passenger flights to be equipped with the service in late 2025. The Federal Aviation Administration has to certify the equipment on each type of plane United operates.
The service will also be free — United currently charges $8 for in-flight Wi-Fi to MileagePlus members and $10 to nonmembers.
“This connectivity opens the door for an even better inflight entertainment experience, in every seatback — more content, that’s more personalized. United’s culture of innovation is, once again, delivering big for our customers,” said CEO Scott Kirby in a statement.
Passengers will be able to access live TV and streaming, shop online, browse social media, and use multiple devices at the same time.
United said Starlink will also give its pilots, flight attendants, gate agents and technicians the ability to carry out the same capabilities on air, especially when working in a remote location or when traditional internet services are impacted by power outages or natural disasters.
United Makes a Bid for Business and Premium Travelers
The use of Starlink is part of a broader effort to attract more business and premium travelers through faster — and free — in-flight Wi-Fi. During the first quarter, for example, United saw a 14% increase in corporate bookings.
Airlines have slowly started making their in-flight Wi-Fi free. In August, Delta Air Lines said it would make its Wi-Fi free across its global network. American Airlines currently only offers free Wi-Fi on domestic routes.
Typically, in-flight Wi-Fi is spotty, but airlines are hoping to provide more consistent service through satellite-based technologies.
As a result, Starlink is beginning to become a popular option. In the U.S., Hawaiian Airlines and JSX use Starlink. SpaceX, the company that owns Starlink, also has deals with Qatar Airways, Latvia’s airBaltic and Tokyo-based Zipair for internet service.
Airlines Sector Stock Index Performance Year-to-Date
What am I looking at? The performance of airline sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets including network carriers, low-cost carriers, and other related companies.
The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more airlines sector financial performance.
Have a confidential tip for Skift? Get in touch
Tags: jet stream, starlink, united airlines, wifi
Photo credit: A United Airlines aircraft at the airport. BOSSHEP / Flickr