Choice Hotels has revamped Radisson and Radisson Blu to further solidify its position in the upscale hotel market. The goal? Appeal to a new generation of travelers while honoring its 115-year-old heritage.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

The demand for upscale travel has grown in popularity in recent years, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. According to Skift reporting, the upscale hospitality segment has a significant number of rooms in the U.S. development pipeline, which reflects developer confidence. However, the industry faces an underlying challenge: the growing uniformity of what was once unique.

Skift Research’s recent survey findings reveal that affluent travelers’ expectations are rising, with 78 percent now prioritizing personalized service and 67 percent looking for unique, exclusive experiences. Brands that provide these experiences are more likely to capture and retain a discerning clientele.

“The upscale hospitality market is very different today than it was five years ago. How consumers approach travel emotionally has changed dramatically. They crave a sense of authenticity and are increasingly searching for brands that they can connect with on a personal level,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager of upscale brands at Choice Hotels International.

Meeting Consumers Where They Are

According to Adenaw, there’s a notable split in consumer preferences, both in and out of the hospitality market. On one hand, there’s a growing demand for boutique brands that offer personalized, less corporate experiences. On the other, there’s a return to heritage brands known for their reliability and familiarity.

This split in demand has created an opportunity for Choice Hotels to fill the market gap by providing both innovation and tradition in its service. The company is repositioning its Radisson and Radisson Blu brands to tap into this insight and carve out a niche in the upscale market. The strategy is to leverage the brands’ history and integrate modern elements to meet current consumer demands.

“While most revamps are rooted in the future, our reinvention of Radisson was inspired by the brand’s past. We explored Radisson’s historic roots and were captivated by its 115 years of history. Most people grew up around Radisson, so it has a unique place in our hearts. That feeling is earned and not easily recreated,” Adenaw said.

Large hotels often sacrifice distinctiveness for brand consistency, which has led to many luxury accommodations feeling indistinguishably similar. This uniformity was a driving force behind the Radisson and Radisson Blu relaunches.

“Both brands have embraced the fact that travelers’ needs are changing much faster than our definitions within the segment. Hoteliers used to define upper upscale and upscale with strict facility requirements and amenities, but the brands that have stood out in recent years adhere to few, if any, of those rules. The lines are blurred, and the consumer has embraced this fluidity,” Adenaw said.

Inside the New Radisson Brands

The Radisson brand refresh focuses on improving the guest experience through elevated design elements and intuitive aesthetics. Radisson focuses on heritage and comfort, while Radisson Blu builds around the concepts of approachability and style.

Cozy Nook at Radisson hotel room. Source: Choice Hotels.

The renovations at Radisson include a contemporary, classic design that draws on the brand’s American roots. Guest rooms will feature warm wood tones and a “cozy nook” for working or relaxing. Each room will come with ample power outlets, high-quality bedding, valet stations, and an open-closet concept to improve functionality and comfort. The design focuses on practical, welcoming elements like intentional lighting and simple, familiar patterns.

Radisson Blu has adopted a minimalist approach as a nod to its Scandinavian roots. Inspired by the Danish “hygge” concept, which focuses on coziness, the design features clean lines and understated decor that prioritizes style with practicality. This includes smart storage solutions and intuitive layouts that improve usability alongside tactile materials, and warm lighting to create a relaxing atmosphere that encourages social interactions.

“Our revamp has modernized the brand’s heritage and association with a warm and comforting sense of hospitality. Our design is soothing and sophisticated, yet simple. The brand is unafraid to embrace its past while still confidently doing new things for the first time. We’re excited about marrying this sense of history with the promise of the future to create a brand that’s at once classic and contemporary,” Adenaw said.

Redefining the Upscale Market

Choice Hotels has a clear strategy to differentiate its offerings from the standard fare. Its approach is not just about adaptation but redefining what upscale hospitality means today. The strategy involves leveraging a diverse portfolio that includes over 300 upscale properties across the U.S., spanning brands at different lifecycle stages, such as the Cambria and the evolving Radisson and Radisson Blu.

“We approach the segment with the mentality of a challenger. Both consumers and franchisees want upscale hotels that stand out in a sea of sameness, and that’s exactly what Choice’s upscale brands will offer,” Adenaw said.

Looking ahead, Adenaw stresses the need for ongoing innovation and responsiveness as key drivers in the hospitality industry’s future. As trends evolve and market pressures increase, industry players need to be proactive in adjusting to new challenges and opportunities. This agility will be essential in maintaining competitiveness and relevance in a landscape marked by rapid technological advances and changing guest expectations.

“We firmly believe that change will be constant, not just in upscale but across all tiers. Consumers will demand more from brands and rewards programs, while owners and operators will expect more from chains and other partners. Rising labor and other costs will continue to pressure the operating environment, and the digital and distribution environments will only see more disruptors and new products,” Adenaw said.

He continued: “We’re convinced Choice Hotels offers something the upscale tier sorely needs — a set of brands that are highly approachable for consumers and a chain truly owner-focused in mindset. We’re here to make a difference, and we think our impact will be big.”

For more information about Choice Hotels, click here.

This content was created collaboratively by Choice Hotels and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.