Low cost no more: With these new offerings, it’s clear IndiGo is aiming for a little more luxury and a lot less budget.

Indian carrier IndiGo announced on Monday it would be launching business class service for the high-demand Delhi-Mumbai route. The new top-tier cabin is due to start in mid-November.

The airline also unveiled its eagerly awaited loyalty program, IndiGo BluChip, marking its evolution towards becoming a prominent player in the global aviation industry.

In a recent conversation with Skift, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had said, “Clearly the loyalty program is something that should be part of our building blocks, we’ll reveal more when we have something tangible to announce.”

IndiGo’s decision to introduce a business class service aligns with its wider priorities. The airline’s vision sees it tapping into the growing demands of India’s rapidly evolving economy and its changing consumer expectations. Elbers highlighted the significance of this move, stating, “IndiGo is embarking on a new path of its incredible growth story by introducing a tailor-made business product on the nation’s busiest routes.”

What is IndiGoStretch?

The new business class service, dubbed ‘IndiGoStretch,’ will be characterized by a coupe-style, two-seat wide bay configuration.

The airline’s plan includes gradually expanding IndiGoStretch to cover most metro-to-metro routes, with 12 routes expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

IndiGoStretch: IndiGo’s New Business Class. Source: IndiGo

On the topic of a business class product, Elbers earlier told Skift that the airline would stay faithful to the IndiGo brand and that it’s the right time for an “IndiGo-like product” to serve a new wave of Indian air travelers.

With 12 seats arranged in a 2-2 configuration, IndiGoStretch aims to attract both seasoned business travelers and first-time flyers seeking a more comfortable travel experience, the airline said. Each seat will feature a generous pitch of 38 inches and a width of 21.3 inches, complemented by a six-way adjustable headrest for neck support and a 5-inch deep recline for added relaxation.

Modern amenities, including an electronic device holder, a 60-watt USB-Type C power supply, and a three-pin universal power outlet, should cater to the needs of business travelers.

In a departure from its traditional no-frills service, IndiGoStretch customers will enjoy complimentary perks, including a curated meal box from Oberoi Catering Services, a no-convenience fee policy, priority check-in, and advance seat selection at no extra charge.

The airline plans to officially launch ticket sales on Tuesday, offering an introductory fare of INR 18,018 ($215) for the Delhi-Mumbai sector.

The Emergence of IndiGo BluChip Loyalty Program

The IndiGo BluChip loyalty program is designed to reward frequent flyers and foster customer loyalty, the airline said in a release. Members will earn rewards based on their spending on every flight, offering enhanced travel experiences and exclusive benefits.

“Around 10 years ago, the Indian market was probably less ready for a loyalty system, but today it’s definitely ready and that has made us review our position,” Elbers said in earlier comments to Skift.

The airline highlighted that earned BluChips would not expire for active members, ensuring a long-term commitment to rewarding customer loyalty.

Members will also receive additional BluChips when booking directly through the IndiGo website or mobile app, further incentivizing direct engagement with the airline.

Pre-registration for the BluChip program opened on Monday, with the official launch slated for September 2024.

IndiGo’s Growing Role in Global Aviation

Since taking the helm at IndiGo in 2022, Elbers has been vocal about the airline’s ambitions for international expansion.

The Airbus XLR (Xtra Long Range) will be joining its fleet next year, allowing the airline to reach Southern Europe and further into Asia. The Airbus 350-900 will follow to further expand its range.

In its recent earnings call, the airline also said that it looks to introduce in-flight entertainment.

IndiGo’s fleet, as of June 30, includes 382 aircraft, with 14 on finance lease and 18 on damp lease. Pending regulatory approvals, the airline plans to add six more aircraft from Qatar Airways for the Doha route on wet or damp lease in the coming quarters.

To meet growing demand, the airline also said that it would grow its international capacity deployment to Central Asia. From mid-August, IndiGo will fly daily to Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi. The airline plans to add more destinations and frequencies in the coming quarters.

IndiGo has also introduced a hotel booking option on its website and app to allow passengers the convenience of a “one-step solution.”