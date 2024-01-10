Passport rankings are more than just numbers; they show a country's diplomatic power and have real impacts on travel and tourism making them important not just for travelers.

In a shift in global mobility rankings, Singapore has claimed the top spot in the 2024 Henley Passport Index released on Wednesday, granting its citizens visa-free access to 195 countries.

This marks a notable change from last year when Japan held the top position. Japan now ranks second, with visa-free access to 192 countries, while South Korea stands in third place, offering access to 191 countries without a visa.

This reshuffling highlights the continued dominance of Asian countries in the Henley Passport Index, which measures the strength of passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa. The index is compiled by Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Where Does the U.S. Rank?

For the U.S., the news is less favorable. With visa-free access to 186 countries, the U.S. passport has dropped to eighth place, a decline from its last year’s ranking. This places the U.S. behind Canada, UK and several European nations, highlighting a relative weakening in its global mobility.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has made a significant leap. Previously ranked 15th, the UAE now sits among the top 10, with visa-free access to 185 countries. This improvement reflects the UAE’s strategic diplomatic efforts and expanding international relations.

An earlier report at Skift had highlighted how visa-free policies play a crucial role in promoting tourism. Efficient visa processing or visa-free entry can lead to a surge in tourist numbers, as it eliminates the bureaucratic hassle and cost of obtaining visas. This, in turn, can drive economic growth and enhance international relationships.

China Moves Up

China has also shown progress in the passport ranking, moving from 2023’s 66th place to 59th with visa-free access to 85 countries. This increase aligns with China’s recent focus on easing visa procedures and establishing mutual visa waiver agreements. The first half of this year saw 14.64 million foreign visitors to China, a 152% increase year-on-year, according to the National Immigration Administration. China is not only simplifying visa procedures with over 40 countries but also has mutual visa waiver agreements with more than 20. This push seems to be working, with over 8.5 million visa-free entries recorded from January to June, making up 58% of inbound travel and reflecting a 190% year-on-year increase.

India, too, has seen a slight improvement, rising two spots to 82nd place, indicating gradual enhancement in its international travel accessibility.

Thailand has improved its ranking from 68th to 60th. The country has also broadened its visa policies, increasing the number of nations eligible for visa-free entry from 57 to 93 and expanding visa-on-arrival access from 19 to 31 countries.

The Top 10 Powerful Passports So Far…