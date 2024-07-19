Today's podcast looks at the chances of a new deal for Hyatt, United's latest reactions to the low-cost carrier model, and destinations' methods for calculating visitor numbers.

Good morning from Skift. It's Friday, July 19, and here's what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Hyatt is close to a deal to buy Standard International, operator of the upscale Standard Hotels, reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

Negotiations between Hyatt and Standard International “are in advanced stages,” according to Bloomberg News. A source at Hyatt said the talks were ongoing and hadn’t been finalized, noting that Hyatt has walked away from deals at the last minute when there are issues.

Next, United Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella has blasted its low-cost rivals, arguing they’ve “largely run their course,” writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Nocella said during United’s second-quarter earnings call that the growth line of low-cost carriers is highly unprofitable. He added he doesn’t see any new opportunities available in the sector. Maharishi notes a surplus of domestic seats — much of which has been spurred by ultra-low-cost carriers — have dragged down United’s third-quarter outlook.

Finally, Skift Meetings Executive Editor Andrea Doyle and Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam examine how destinations estimate the number of visitors they attract.

It’s an important number: Politicians look at visitor counts when determining how much money to allocate to tourism promotion. But comparing data from different cities is difficult. A tourism executive from Las Vegas said there’s no one single method for estimating visitor numbers. One tourism board consultant said they’ve had to modify their definition of a visitor to satisfy a client.