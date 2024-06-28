Today's podcast looks at Boeing's new mistake, HomeToGo's new policy, and China's fraught direct air relationship with India.

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, June 28, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Google Podcasts

Episode Notes

The National Transportation Safety Board has blasted Boeing, arguing the planemaker shared sensitive information with the media, writes Airlines Editor Gordon Smith.

The NTSB said that Boeing had violated the agency’s investigative rules by disclosing information to the press about the January blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight. The agency also said Boeing improperly speculated about possible causes of the blowout.

As a result, Boeing will no longer have access to the investigative information that the federal agency produces as it continues its probe into the January 5 accident. In a statement, Boeing acknowledged that it overstepped and apologized.

Next, short-term rental price comparison business HomeToGo plans to show total cost, including fees and taxes, to comply with California’s new junk fee law that starts on July 1, reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

HomeToGo CEO Patrick Andrae said his company is going further than Airbnb, which plans to display the nightly rates and fees upfront — but not taxes — in California. HomeToGo will display total cost throughout all of the U.S. Andrae added that showing all fees and taxes will be HomeToGo’s practice regardless of whether it’s processing a booking on its own channels or directing a guest to a third-party site to book.

Finally, there were 539 direct passenger flights in December 2019 between India and China. However, there are currently zero. Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia examines the issue.

China has been pushing to resume direct air links between the two countries, which was suspended during the pandemic. But India remains cautious due to strained diplomatic relations.

Bhutia notes people looking to travel between India and China have to rely on pricey and time-consuming connecting flights through third countries, such as Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.