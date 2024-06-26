What does it take to get passengers to click that airline "book" button? Fetcherr claims its AI-infused tech is helping airlines get better at it.

Fetcherr, which offers an AI-driven market engine to help airlines create enticing fares for travelers, closed a $90 million Series B funding round.

Of that $90 million, $25 million came from primary investors and the remainder from secondary investors. Fetcherr’s total funding to date is $115 million.

Battery Ventures led the round, which saw previous investors participate, as well. Fetcherr co-founder and CEO Roy Cohen characterized Battery Ventures as a strategic partner, adding that the venture capital firm got a seat on the Fetcherr board.

Cohen told Skift that the company’s AI-based architecture generates a picture of the market for airline customers, which include Virgin Atlantic, Royal Air Maroc, and Azul Airlines, and creates and reprices fares, based on the price points that travelers will buy. These fares also include the price, and advance purchase and minimum stay requirements, he said.

“We optimize the entire fare structure of the company,” Cohen said, referring to airline customers, with the aim of helping carriers boost revenue.

Fetcherr announced partnerships with Viva Aerobus and WestJet, as well.

The company’s Large Market Model — not to be confused with Large Language Model — as well as its Generative Pricing Engine and Generative Inventory Engine products are designed to work together with, and not to replace, airlines’ legacy technology.

Cohen said Fetcherr, founded in 2019 and with headquarters in Netanya, Israel, would use the funding infusion for expansion, including plans to point its tech beyond the travel industry.

He said Fetcherr does “tens of millions in sales” annually and is “cash positive.”

Clarification: We changed the headline and the first paragraph to show that the total funding round was $90 million. The original headline and introduction said the company raised $25 million, which was the amount that came in from primary investors.