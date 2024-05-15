One example showed a 28-minute ride from Freedom Park to the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte for $15.

Uber is launching a shuttle service in the U.S. for transportation to airports, concert venues, and sporting events.

Uber Shuttle was among product announcements at the company’s annual GO-GET event.

The new service allows users to reserve a seat on a shuttle that travels multiple times per day from downtown locations to airport curbsides, according to Anthony le Roux, general manager of Uber Shuttle.

The company is also partnering with select venues in the U.S. to provide Uber Shuttle rides starting this summer. That includes the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins football team, as well as Live Nations venues in Chicago, Charlotte, and Pittsburgh.

To order a shuttle, the user enters the destination as normal but then selects the Shuttle option instead of UberX. The app then shows available routes, the fare, and gives the option to select the number of seats needed. The app also tells the user where the pickup location is and how far the walk is to get there. Once reserved, the user gets a barcode to scan on the bus.

The example that Uber gave showed a 28-minute ride from Freedom Park to the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte for $15.

Source: Uber

The service may operate differently in different cities, le Roux said. It may provide connections between transport hubs and venues, or it may provide transport from central locations in the city.

The company has been piloting Uber Shuttle in Cairo since 2019, designed to complement public transportation.

“It was a hit,” le Roux said.

The company then expanded the pilot to India, where he said women deal with a lack of unsafe transportation options.

“We were excited to hear from so many women who used Uber Shuttle that the ability to guarantee seats and track their trip has really brought peace of mind to their daily commute,” he said.

Uber also offers the shuttle service to companies to help them transport employees to and from work.

Some other new products that Uber announced: