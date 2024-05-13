Major U.S. airlines have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Transportation’s “junk fees” rule, arguing that it would create more confusion for consumers.

Major airlines are suing the Biden administration over its latest rule that requires airlines to disclose all fees associated with buying a ticket.

Airlines for America, the trade group that represents major U.S. airlines, along with American, Delta, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Hawaiian filed a lawsuit with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.

The Department of Transportation released a final rule on “junk fees” April 24 that requires airlines to disclose the prices of checked baggage, carry-ons, changing a reservation or canceling one.

The rule also requires airlines to end “bait-and-switch” discount tactics. For example, an airline would be prohibited from advertising a discount that’s based solely off a low airfare and doesn’t take the other associated fees into account.

A4A said the new DOT rule would create more confusion for consumers with too much information that would “only serve to complicate the buying process.”

“DOT’s attempt to regulate private business operations in a thriving marketplace is beyond its authority,” A4A said in a statement. “DOT has failed to establish that consumers are unable to obtain information about ancillary fees.”

The trade group said that it believed consumers are already aware of ancillary fees and that airlines already disclose such fees before ticket purchase.

“In addition to the disclosures required by existing DOT regulations, airlines engage in competitive advertising and emphasize ancillary fee discounts and benefits when they promote their loyalty programs,” A4A said. “The DOT ancillary rule is a bad solution in search of a problem.”

This story is developing and will be updated.