Hilton has been stepping up its focus on guest wellness. Expect the offer of loyalty points in exchange for guests completing workouts to catch on in the sector.

Hyatt has struck a deal with Peloton to feature the fitness company’s bikes and rowing machines at 800 properties. Members of the hotel group’s loyalty program will earn points for Peloton workouts at participating hotels.

The Chicago-based hotel operator will install Peloton bikes at every one of its properties in the U.S., Canada, Britain, Germany, Austria, and Australia. It will also add Peloton’s rowing machine to some U.S. properties.

Hyatt didn’t reveal how many points it would offer members of its World of Hyatt program for completing Peloton workouts, which hotels would participate, or when the integration will begin and details provided.

The company isn’t alone in its interest in wellness. In late 2022, Hilton added at least one Peloton bike to each of its 5,400 U.S. hotels. But it doesn’t offer loyalty points to guests for using the bikes.

A person riding a Peloton fitness machine. Source: Peloton.

Hyatt, Peloton hunt for growth

Hyatt’s move comes as it looks to bolster its wellness credentials, particularly in light of its recent acquisition of luxury resort operator Apple Leisure Group, which partly draws a fitness-minded customer segment.

Guests at close to 400 properties will also gain access to Peloton classes on their in-room televisions. Peloton is looking to diversify its business as demand for its signature bikes has cooled from the lockdown-era boom.