Today's podcast looks at Amsterdam's hotel ban, Hyatt's Indian leisure travel, and new Apple technology in hotel rooms.

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, April 19. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts

Episode Notes

Amsterdam is banning hotel developments as part of its strategy to fight mass tourism, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Amsterdam’s municipal government announced the Dutch capital will no longer issue permits for new hotels. The only exception would be if another hotel in the city closes and the number of beds doesn’t increase. Habtemariam notes Amsterdam officials are looking to limit annual overnight stays in the city to 20 million.

The new hotel restriction is Amsterdam’s latest attempt to discourage mass tourism. The city raised its tourist tax 5 percentage points earlier this year.

Next, Hyatt is ramping up its efforts to attract Indian leisure travelers, writes India Reporter Bulbul Dhawan.

Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian said India’s leisure travel market is mainly driven by domestic travelers, and that the company is looking to open 50 more hotels across 28 markets in India. The company currently operates 50 hotels in 17 Indian markets. Hoplamazian added he’s seen more interest in investments in India’s hospitality industry.

Finally, Apple is putting wireless streaming technology in hotel rooms for the first time as part of its partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, writes Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes.

Apple’s Airplay technology is now available in rooms at more than 60 IHG properties throughout North America. Airplay enables guests to stream content from their iPhone or iPad to the LG television in their hotel rooms. An IHG executive said the company is looking to create a “home-away-from-home” experience that many guests crave.

Producer/Presenter: Jane Alexander