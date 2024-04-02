A high-caliber management team is the key to any great company. But bringing this group back together again doesn't guarantee success. Investors will ask, "What have you done for me lately?"

Trivago has brought back a key executive from its December 2016 IPO – there are now four leaders from the old guard running the Germany-based hotel metasearch outfit.

Robin Harries became chief financial officer Monday. Trivago credited Harries with playing “a vital role” in Expedia Group’s 2012 investment in and eventual acquisition of Trivago, as well as “driving its global expansion in Asia Pacific.”

Trivago characterized the hire as the “completion of its leadership changes.”

Those changes began nearly a year ago when CEO Axel Hefer left the company, and Johannes Thomas took the reins as managing director and CEO.

The four executives had left in 2020, and have returned over the past year to reinvigorate the business. In addition to Thomas and Harries, Andrej Lehnert is chief product officer, and Jasmine Ezz is chief marketing officer.

Trivago had a $4 billion market cap went it went public in December 2016; its market cap Tuesday was under $200 million.

Harries replaced Matthias Tillmann, who joined Trivago a few months before the IPO, but resigned last October. Trivago said at the time that Harries would be designated a member of the company’s management board if he wins approval at an annual shareholder meeting this year.

“In addition to our shared goal of revitalizing Trivago and driving growth, my focus will be to bolster strategic decision-making with financial insights to empower our teams and build trust with investors,” Harries said in a statement.

Much of Trivago’s future hinges on an AI-driven ad campaign that kicked off in December in several countries around the world, and a brand refresh.