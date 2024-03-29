It's a post-pandemic world, but most Americans don't feel their dream getaways have become more attainable. Brands would be wise to understand that sentiment as they compete to sell travel in the marketplace.

In a survey by Skift Research, 43% of U.S. travelers said their dream vacation was as financially challenging to achieve as in 2019.

Another 19% said their dream trip was not affordable and that they were reconsidering their plans.

Skift Research surveyed 1,001 Americans who had taken at least one long-distance, overnight trip in late 2023.

Click to enlarge.

Inflation as a Factor

Higher travel prices may partly account for why some Americans consider their ideal getaways to be out of reach.

Once a quarter last year, Skift Research surveyed about 1,000 travelers at a time to ask them: “Are your vacation plans for 2023 impacted by higher travel prices?”

The answers each quarter of 2023 were broadly consistent. Roughly two-thirds of travelers felt inflation was impacting their trip plans.

Click to enlarge.

Skift Research’s quarterly U.S. Travel Tracker surveys are fielded online by a trusted third-party consumer panel provider.