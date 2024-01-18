Visitors don't necessarily think of advanced AI and extended reality when they book an amusement park trip, but Six Flags is trying to change that.

Six Flags is partnering with Google, Dell, and a group of other tech companies to integrate artificial intelligence and add a metaverse experience.

The other tech partners include HCLTech, Snowflake, Fueled, and Pure Imagination Studios.

Six Flags said it plans to upgrade and add various technologies throughout the parks in the coming months.

AI-Driven Guest Experience

Plans cover AI-driven, personalized guest experiences before, during, and after park trips. That includes recommendations during the planning process, notifications and virtual support during a visit, and future offers based on data collected from previous visits.

Six Flags said last August that it would be releasing AI tools on its app and website through its preexisting partnership with Google Cloud, and now that experimentation is expanding.

“Through this alliance, the industry can take advantage of our innovations in data, technical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI to create memorable and tailored guest experiences,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, in a statement.

And Pure Imagination Studios, which has worked on multiple digitally animated movies and video games, said it is helping Six Flags develop a metaverse experience.

Personalization Will Be Key

Through exceptional storytelling and expanded interactivity and game play in both the physical and digital worlds, we will transport guests of all ages to places that are not bound by traditional physical rides, visuals, or reactions,” said Joshua Wexler, CEO of Pure Imagination Studios, in a statement.

HCLTech is focusing on integrating the technologies needed to enhance guest personalization. Snowflake is helping Six Flags make sense of complex data, which will be used to power the personalization goals. Fueled is focusing on mobile app design for guests that includes customizable visit options.

Six Flags has 27 amusement parks in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.