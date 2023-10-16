In September, Bob van den Oord became CEO of Langham, a luxury hotel group. In his first interview in the role, he talks about the group's multi-brand strategy to double its property count.

Langham Hospitality Group is a global luxury hotel company with 25 luxury hotels and 7 other hotels. Some context:

in 1995 and began scaling it up as a global hotel group that manages its own properties. Unlike many companies in Greater China, Great Eagle is profitable and has a strong balance sheet with sound liquidity, according to its August financial filings.

Langham Hospitality has been profitable so far this year.

In the first half of this year, these hotels generated about $51 million (403 million Hong Kong dollars) in profit for Great Eagle.

Half of that profit came from its owned properties in North America. Its 11 hotels in China are at 108% of 2019 levels.

As the pandemic recovery unfolds, Langham’s hotels enjoy greater net income growth worldwide.

However, the profitability is tempered by rising operating expenses, such as for labor and energy.

The porte cochere of The Langham London near Oxford Circus and across from the BBC headquarters and founded in 1865. Source: Langham Hospitality.

In September, Bob van den Oord became CEO of Langham Hospitality. I interviewed him on Thursday to learn about the company’s strategy.

Van den Oord joined the group about 25 years ago. So he’s a continuity CEO.

“My goal is to grow the portfolio to a good 50 hotels, from the current 32, over the next 5 to 10 years,” he said.

Next year, he’ll launch the company’s first loyalty program.

Bob van den Oord became CEO of Langham Hospitality in September 2023. Source: Great Eagle.

Langham Hospitality’s newest brand is Yingn’Flo, a step outside of luxury.

is the company’s no-frills, upper-midscale brand for millennials. The brand offers guests a mobile app for check-in and check-out, digital keycards, and communication by chat with staff. It debuted its first Yingn’Flo a year ago in Hong Kong. Last month, it opened its second: a 251-room Ying’nFlo, Wesley Admiralty.

“I’m hoping we can sign five more deals before the end of the year,” van den Oord said.

The group’s other brands have also been (mostly) growing.

brand in Venice, due in 2026, out of a former glass factory on Murano Island. A Langham is coming to Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills district, with star architect Kengo Kuma designing the buildings. Eaton is the group’s boutique lifestyle brand. It has a hotel in Washington, D.C. and one in Hong Kong. Both have a mission to embrace “progressive liberal change.” But development has been quiet.

A bathtub in a deluxe twin guest room at the Langham Jakarta in Indonesia. Source: Langham Hospitality.

Langham Hospitality seeks partners — with buildings, real estate, or capital — to help expand.

Great Eagle outright wholly owns 19 Langham Hospitality hotels. It’s a third-party manager of the other Langham Hospitality properties — though it often has an ownership stake, too.

“A majority of our growth will come from management contracts,” said van den Oord. “We have six in the pipeline in China and those are management deals,” he said.

He said Langham Hospitality’s fees for management are “very competitive” with what’s out there in the market, including from the global hotel groups.

development by an adobe city that’s a UNESCO Heritage Site. “For the Langham brand, we’d like to see more hotels, especially in Europe and the Middle East, and might come in with our own money for those locations as well,” he said.

