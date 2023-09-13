The India opportunity is what *every* major travel brand is trying to decipher, and Skift is bringing its signature thought leadership to its India Summit next year. Join us on this exciting new journey in the most exciting market in the world!

India is having a moment. And Skift has been there documenting it for the last few years as it is ready to shape the future of the global travel industry. The India outbound traveler is poised to become the biggest global force in coming years, and the Indian domestic market is one every major global brand is now clamoring to be part of.

Following the successful launch of our India newsletter, Skift India Report, the Skift India Travel Podcast, and our recent Indian research reports and more to come, we are thrilled to announce a new event coming next year, the Skift India Summit in Delhi-NCR, happening March 20-21, 2024.

We are delighted to partner with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, a member of Global Hotel Alliance, to bring you this summit, which is sure to become the most aspirational travel industry event in the region.

As a nation that seamlessly bridges the gap between ancient charm and modern dynamism, India is a natural host for an event that seeks to shape the future of travel.

Expect us to bring the Skift signature big picture discussions around three different pillars: the outbound Indian traveler moving confidently around the world; the complete reset of the giant domestic market post-pandemic and the boom around it; and the still sluggish-but-full-of-potential inbound tourist market into India.

As we assemble at The Leela Palace in Delhi and The Leela Ambience in Gurgaon spread over two days next year, the Summit will bring together Indian, global and regional CEO, leaders, innovators, and creative thinkers to explore the future of travel in a post-pandemic world.

This isn’t your typical trade conference. Our lineup of speakers aren’t here to promote their companies; they’re here to share their visions of the travel industry’s future, with a particular focus on India’s role and the opportunities it presents on a global scale.

As our inaugural event, we anticipate high demand, so secure your spot early. Early bird tickets are available at $495, with group rates at $445. Keep in mind that ticket prices will increase as the event date approaches, so act now to secure the best rates.

Join us on this exciting new journey, our ambitions are grand. How else could we do justice to the possibilities that this country of over 1.4 billion holds!

If you have further questions or want to sponsor, email us at [email protected].