The rapid launch of two new products tailored exclusively for the Indian market within a span of less than six months just goes to show how important a market India is for Skift.

India’s tourism industry has been posting strong growth in recent years, positioning itself as a significant player in outbound travel and a competitor to China.

The growth is coming as India has now surpassed China as the world’s most populous nation. Moreover, the recent record-breaking aircraft order of 470 planes by Air India from Boeing and Airbus and Indigo’s 500-plane order is widely regarded as a gamechanger. Indian airlines would now be taking delivery of more than 1,500 aircraft over the next decade and beyond — doubling India’s existing fleet of 700 planes.

These developments hold profound implications for travel both to and from India. Skift is diving deeper into this narrative, and what better way to do so than through the launch of the Skift India Podcast.

The podcast launch comes just four months after the launch of our India-focused newsletter Skift India Report.

Focused exclusively on India’s tourism industry, the podcast aims to delve into the dynamic and ever-evolving business of travel in India. Through insightful conversations, expert analysis, and compelling stories, we aim to provide a comprehensive platform that explores the challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the Indian travel industry.

Get ready to be inspired, informed, and engaged. We’re here to be your go-to destination for all things related to the business of travel in India.