RateGain’s got almost everyone in the industry in its pocket, with 25 of the top 30 OTAs and 23 of the top 30 hotel chains in the world as its customers. It's no surprise that revenues have been growing at a fast clip.

India-headquartered travel tech firm RateGain thinks it is in a “very commanding position” to double its revenue over the next three years.

A software-as-a-service solutions provider for the hospitality and travel industry, RateGain feeds real-time consumer insights into its software, packages it and sells it as a subscription to airlines, hotels, and online travel agents.

Speaking with Skift’s Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia in the latest episode of the Skift India Travel Podcast, co-founder Bhanu Chopra listed out the company’s growth levers as:

Penetrating Key Markets: RateGain is keen on further expansion into Europe and U.S. and looks to develop new products for these markets.

Investment in Research and Development: RateGain plans to address some of the gaps in its overall vision to build an integrated tech stack — which enables customers to acquire guests, engage with them, and retain them.

Pursuing Mergers and Acquisitions: The company continues to seek out travel tech firms that have established complimentary products or capabilities.

Earlier this year, RateGain acquired Adara, a Silicon Valley-based firm in travel martech and predictive consumer intelligence, the company’s fourth acquisition and the first since it went public in 2021.

Adara focuses on finding ways to measure the actual travel intent of a customer. The Silicon Valley-based firm helps consumer brands find new customers using targeting technology powered by data sourced from travel and hospitality companies.

“We now have the secret sauce through the acquisition, which lets us know the travel intent of the ultimate user,” said Chopra.

Prior to Adara, when the company worked with a number of enterprise customers across online travel agencies, airlines, hotels and car rental companies, there was a significant overlap in customers.

“Now we offer customers a more end-to-end offering and be a one-stop shop for them, which makes it a lot more compelling in terms of the interoperability that we are able to achieve on the different products we are servicing them,” he added.

RateGain aims to expand in various areas, including sales, product development, and engineering.

“We are being relentless in ensuring that we are both upgrading and upskilling our talent because it’s the people that will drive the business forward,” said Chopra.

The company recently appointed Peter Strebel as President for the Americas region. Strebel previously served as the chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts and was chief marketing officer for the Wyndham Hotel Group, where he later became the president.