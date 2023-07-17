As earning and burning points on vacation rentals become the norm, maybe even Airbnb will launch a loyalty program one day.

Expedia said it plans to add several new features, such as hotel images and traveler reviews, to its ChatGPT-powered trip-planning features. The generative AI-based trip planner will be available in its Android app in August and these additional features would be available in both apps in the next few months.

Expedia detailed several upcoming AI-related product tweaks as part of its announcement Monday that it officially launched its One Key loyalty program. One Key combines several distinct Expedia Group loyalty programs, and enables Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo members to earn and burn points on flights, hotels, vacation rentals, cruises, cars and experiences. The details of much of One Key, which claims 168 million members, have been reported over the past several months.

This is the first time a major platform has a loyalty program that covers vacation rentals, although Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy has had one for several years. Airbnb has said it doesn’t need a loyalty program.

Expedia said that “later this summer” its generative AI hotel recommendations will feature photos, price ranges and traveler reviews. Expedia members will have the ability to resume a previous ChatGPT-based conversation, and start a new one by selecting suggested prompts, the company said.

Expedia said its Trip Planner would automatically store recommended activities “alongside hotels, making it easier for members to stay organized, add more trip items, and start looking into other aspects like availability.”