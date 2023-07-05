Get a preview of our latest output from our Hotel Tech Benchmark data product. In this update, Skift Research looks closely at the best uses of digital marketing and advertising tools.

Skift Research’s U.S. Travel Tracker Survey shows that online sources are used more than offline sources when planning a trip, making digital marketing and advertising crucial for the industry. If a brand is marketed well, potential customers will be drawn to it regardless of how they decide to book their trip.

Our new Skift Research Report gives an overview of what digital marketing and advertising tools offer, the top vendors in this space, and the revenue potential of the technology in the hospitality industry.

Marketing and advertising technology can help marketers increase direct bookings, draw in new customers, speed up social media reaction times, and improve overall content strategy. As a result, it has emerged as a crucial component of a hotel’s tech and marketing stack.

A pre-pandemic survey by Skift Research shows that a significant 25.4% of a Chief Marketing Officer’s (CMO’s) budget was allocated to marketing and advertising technology.

What You’ll Learn

Current and future growth potential of digital marketing and advertising tech

Total market penetration

Top Vendors market penetration

Revenue distribution for vendors

Total market penetration for vendors based on total number of hotels and rooms they service

This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out. The Hotel Tech Benchmark is a data product exclusively available to our Research subscribers, offering insights in market sizes, revenue streams, and vendor landscapes for the major hotel tech categories.

After you subscribe to Skift Research you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. You will also be able to access our proprietary Skift Travel Health Index and Skift Health Score data and reports.