Airbed & Breakfast anyone? The rental sector have come a long way over the past decades. We recognize the 250 most prominent companies that shape the short-term rental industry today.

Skift Research has launched the Skift Short-Term Rental 250, a free-to-download map of 250 of the most prominent short-term rental companies operating today.

Four years ago, the research arm of Skift launched a seminal report on the short-term rental ecosystem, providing a Top 100 map. Since then, the industry has seen challenging disruption, and also the largest boom times in its existence.

For that reason, Skift Research is now presenting 250 companies that are at the forefront of shaping the short-term rental industry.

The Skift Short-Term Rental 250 website contains a free .pdf download of the full map, as well as the latest insights into what is playing in different parts of the sector.

Skift Research’s short-term rental industry framework

Rather than looking at the industry as a single space, Skift Research has divided the industry into three distinct sectors, which all have their own subsectors. The 250 list is a compilation of the most prominent companies from all these subsectors.

