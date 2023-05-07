Online travel company Cleartrip has observed a significant surge in summer bookings, with a 200 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The rise in bookings is a result of the customer-centric approach that the company has adopted, that instills greater confidence in people while making their reservations, claimed Prahlad Krishnamurti, Cleartrip’s chief business officer. Krishnamurti also said that features such as no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) options under a travel now pay later scheme offers customers greater flexibility and has fueled the demand even further.

International hotel bookings from April to May spiked by almost 370 percent while bookings made in March spiked by 300 percent in comparison to the same period last year. For international summer travel from April 16 to July 15, the online travel company noted that bookings have increased by 230 percent in comparison to last year when considering bookings made on or before March 22 for this year and last year. Domestic bookings for the same period increased by 9 percent compared to last year for bookings made during the March 22 period. Cleartrip has also cited the emergence of new domestic routes, thanks to increased connectivity. Steps such as the opening of a new airport in Goa have further fueled demand. The online travel company noted that Goa is the top destination for summer, followed by Kochi and Bengaluru. Among international destinations, Bangkok is still the top favorite followed by Dubai and Male.

Joining the summer promotional frenzy before the holiday season, Cleartrip initiated a new marketing campaign, “Nation on Vacation,” with the aim of promoting affordable travel by providing discounts on hotels, flights, and buses. According to the online travel company, the campaign helped it to register a 17 percent rise in advance bookings, while the online travel company also noted a 60 percent jump in the adoption of no-cost pay later option. “Through our Nation on Vacation sale, we successfully advanced the demand this summer. After two years of muted travel, there is a strong desire, especially for international destinations,” said Krishnamurti.

A video that’s part of Cleartrip’s “Nation on Vacation” campaign.

Summer has always been the favorite period for Indians to travel. Travel search engine Kayak’s recent findings revealed that around 56 percent of Indians intend to travel for leisure this summer. Despite concerns over inflation, approximately 80 percent of respondents stated that they intend to spend the same or a higher amount for their summer vacations compared to the previous year.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will borrow nearly $50 million from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to revive 25 grounded aircraft, the company said in a statement. The development comes after another low-cost carrier Go First filed for insolvency proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal. “We are meticulously working towards the return to service of our grounded fleet back in the air soon. Majority of the funding received by the airline would be utilized for the same, which will help us capitalize and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season,” SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in the statement. Last week, Go First said it has filed for bankruptcy, blaming “faulty” Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

Indian traveler spending in San Francisco has surpassed its 2019 level, reaching more than $557 million. “India is becoming a really significant market for San Francisco. We believe that the market has great potential to continue to grow long term in the future,” said San Francisco Travel CEO Joe D’Alessandro. The city’s confidence in India reinforces a 2023 Skift megatrend that it is the new China as its recovery in international visitors remains sluggish due to China’s slow return. U.S. tourism officials forecast Indian travel to the city will be at around 100 percent of its pre-pandemic level of 1.5 million to the U.S. this year and continue to grow annually, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office. Over 75,000 tickets to and from India were sold from the U.S. in 2022, up 432 percent year over year, according to Trevolution Group, which focuses on agency sales of airline tickets and travel services.

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company has unveiled The Maharaja Suite at Taj Mahal, New Delhi as a tribute to the world-renowned mascot of the group’s airline Air India, it said in a release. The suite offers a uniquely themed master bedroom, dining room, an enclosed balcony lounge, and a study paying homage to the pioneer of Indian aviation. “Taj, with its rich legacy for over a century, has always been renowned for pioneering innovative concepts. We are proud to bring this distinctive experience of The Maharaja Suite starting with New Delhi,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company. The company recently reported its highest-ever full year consolidated revenue and a profit after tax of $122 million.

Boutique hotel chain Renest Hotels and Resorts has announced the acquisition of the historic Dunsvirk Court, located in the hill station of Mussoorie in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand. The 41-room Renest Dunsvirk Court Mussoorie is a boutique luxury hotel, spanning over 4.5 acres. The group had recently launched a 34-key Renest Kumbhalgarh in the north Indian state of Rajasthan. Renest is moving ahead with its vision of operating 100 hotels in the next few years.