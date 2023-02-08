The Super Bowl, with its massive reach, represents a prime opportunity for companies like Priceline to remind consumers that opportunities for affordable travel definitely haven't fallen by the wayside.

Priceline is launching a new marketing campaign centered on its travel deals with an ad airing just before kickoff of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The new campaign, titled Go To Your Happy Price, features brand ambassador and actress Kaley Cuoco trying to convince her colleagues they’ll be able to take an affordable vacation. Viewers can tap on interactive icons in the campaign’s eight digital ads to access the hidden $5 million in travel savings Priceline is offering, which include 99 percent off travel to Maui and Cancun and $500 off trips to California. Priceline is also offering 57 $1,000 coupons to the first 57 customers — in honor of the 57th Super Bowl — clicking on ads and completing booking for Price Hotel Express Deals during the game.

A 2023 survey commissioned by the company revealed that while 76 percent of U.S. workers are happier when they travel, more than half of respondents said that high prices are preventing them from doing so.

“Our new campaign was designed to break through a very crowded and competitive category to remind people to think of Priceline first when they want to book a trip,” said Lesley Klein, Priceline’s senior vice president of strategy and brand marketing.

“We’re known for bringing the very best deals in travel to our customers, and that’s exactly what we are doing with this campaign. Staying true to our brand proposition, we’re redirecting our Super Bowl investment toward our customers in a fun, entertaining and memorable way.”

This isn’t Priceline’s first Super Bowl ad. The company has run several pre-game spots over the last decade, including last year, as well as in-game ads in 2009, 2012 and 2015 featuring actor William Shatner, a longtime Priceline spokesperson. Ad measurement platform iSpot.tv found that celebrities play an outsized role in Super Bowl commercials — 74 percent of ads airing during last year’s big game featured a celebrity.