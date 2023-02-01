Announcements

Announcing Skift’s 2023 Calendar of Events

Brian Quinn, Skift

February 1st, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST

After such a successful 2022, Skift Live is ready to take on 2023 by storm. Tickets are sure to sell out, so mark your calendars and register today.

We have already kicked off 2023 with our most popular event, Megatrends, in New York City, London and online January 10 and 11 for its tenth year. Take a look back at Megatrends here

But that’s just the beginning of all we have in store for this year…

On March 29, we’re heading to London for Skift Future of Lodging Forum, a jam packed single-day event discussing the future of accommodations, how new consumer behaviors are dictating change across the industry, and the continued blurring of hotels and short-term rentals on guest itineraries.

Looking ahead to later in the year, we are bringing the Skift Short-Term Rental Summit back to New York City on June 7.

We will be defining the future of travel yet again with our tenth annual Skift Global Forum in New York City in September, along with reaching new heights at Skift Aviation Forum in Dallas-Fort Worth in November and rounding out the year with our second annual Skift Global Forum East in Dubai this December. 

Also coming back for its fifth year is Skift IDEA Awards, launching early March. These awards have become the travel industry’s most coveted achievement for excellence in design, creativity and innovation.

More details to come at https://live.skift.com/.

Get Early-Bird Pricing for All Events

There are a limited number of Early-Bird tickets available.

Skift Future of Lodging Forum

March 29 in London

From £750

Skift Short-Term Rental Summit

June 7 in New York City

From $495

Skift Global Forum

September in New York City

From $2,195

Skift Aviation Forum

November 9 in Dallas-Fort Worth

From $795

Skift Global Forum East

December 12-15 in Dubai

From $495

Skift Global Forum 10th Anniversary
September 19-21, 2023
New York City
