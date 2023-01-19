The travel industry still has critical issues to tackle on its quest to boost tourism numbers coming outside out of the pandemic. Watch global tourism reporter Dawit Habtemariam explain in this Skift Megatrends video what those challenges are.

Although travel is poised to continue making progress in its ongoing recovery in 2023, the industry still faces challenges in its quest to surpass pre-pandemic tourism levels.

Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam addressed some of them in a presentation titled “How Do You Grow Tourism in a Polarized World?” at Skift’s annual Megatrends event in New York on January 10. Habtemariam touched, among other topics, on ways travel companies can overcome labor shortages as well as how the industry can respond to permanxiety, a term Skift coined to describe how social, political, and climate turmoil is coloring consumer expectations of everything, including travel.

Watch the full video of Habtemariam’s presentation as well as take a look at the slides he used.