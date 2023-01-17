The Global Travel Outlook for a Redistributed World

Get the lowdown on the broader economic trends affecting travel in 2023, thanks to data and analysis from Skift Research. Watch this Skift Megatrends video to stay ahead of the game.

Despite recession risks and inflation impacts, the travel industry has in fact plenty of significant upsides.

That’s according to Skift’s Senior Research Analyst Seth Borko, who took a broad look at the upcoming economic recovery during the Skift Megatrends event in New York City on January 10.

Tapping into Skift Research’s extensive data analysis and commentary from industry experts, Borko also identifies which regions are seeing the quickest recovery, and where he expects to see the biggest movements in outbound tourists.

Watch the full video of his presentation, as well as take a look at slides from his presentation, below.