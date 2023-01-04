Hyatt is wise to rebrand its Hyatt House brand, with travel trends reflecting a growing demand for extended stay properties that feel like a house with the amenities of a hotel.

Hyatt has been active in recent months devising creative ways to market its brands while competing against home rental platforms at the same time. So what’s the main message Hyatt has been conveying to prospective guests?

It’s focused on promoting a feeling of being at home while staying at its properties, especially its Hyatt House hotels. Hyatt kicked off its rebrand of the Hyatt House in late September with a digital campaign featuring the slogan “Home is Where,” an effort that represents a shift from its longtime focus on attracting business travelers. The campaign centers on human experiences that make a house a home, including waking up with a pet or taking work calls in sweatpants.

With leisure travel demand driving the company’s recovery, Hyatt has seen the brand’s customer base diversify to include more travelers on family getaways as well as those partaking in blended leisure and business trips. The Hyatt House has 129 hotels across more than 100 cities worldwide in its portfolio.

“We’ve seen traveler habits shift dramatically throughout the pandemic, and it was a strategic opportunity to refresh the brand to fit our expanding customer base,” said Emily Wright, Hyatt’s global brand leader.

“A Hyatt House hotel creates an atmosphere of community … We see this as an essential part of what it means to live in a home rather than a hotel stay, and this new rebranding campaign perfectly captures that notion,” Wright said.

As part of the rebrand, Hyatt House will feature an updated brand identity showcasing a new design and color palette that’s part of its effort to make guests feel at home in its hotels. The new brand collateral will be rolled out globally this year.

Creative Campaigns For Other Brands

Hyatt also unveiled a video series late last year featuring hotels in Europe that are part of its Unbound Collection brand, which the short ads showcasing the culture and cuisine of destinations throughout the continent. Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian is particularly bullish on growth in Europe, having announced plans last month to expand its luxury portfolio over the next three years.

Meanwhile, Hyatt India debuted a video in December titled Perfectly Yours that highlights the level of detail hotel teams put into hosting weddings. With India’s population projected to surpass China’s in the first half of 2023, expect to more major hotel companies to invest in India with the aim of taking advantage of a rapidly growing customer base.