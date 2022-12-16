Hotels are investing heavily in guest-facing technology as consumers demand convenience, personalization, and frictionless experiences. A new handbook from LG Hospitality Solutions includes case studies, product solutions, and creative ideas to show how high-performing TV displays can enhance hotel efficiency and elevate the guest experience.

As travel demand returns, hospitality brands across the spectrum — from large global brands to smaller independent hotels — are looking for new ways to elevate the guest experience, drive loyalty, and buttress the bottom line.

Hotels are capturing demand in today’s increasingly competitive landscape by delivering the seamless communication touchpoints that guests now expect coming out of the pandemic. According to a recent study by Hotel Technology, 73 percent of guests surveyed are likely to return to a hotel that meets their technology needs, underscoring the significance of technology in guest satisfaction.

TV screens comprise one of most visible technologies in any hotel, and LG Hospitality Solutions is a key differentiator, with 60 percent of market share for in-room TV in the U.S. — but hospitality decision makers should think beyond in-room entertainment. TV displays built for hospitality can enhance hotel efficiency and elevate the guest experience, both inside the room and in public spaces such as lobbies, bars, and conference rooms.

With today’s high-performing TVs and HTML5-based tools, hotels and cruise ships can create interactive displays tailored to promote amenities, activities, and services. Beyond the hardware, it’s important to partner with a team that offers seamless service and support.

“Display technology allows hospitality brands to create a brand environment, to communicate messaging, to support wayfinding, and also to transform spaces into compelling entertainment destinations or advanced meeting and event spaces,” said Michael Kosla, vice president of hospitality sales at LG. “Display technology can be a versatile and powerful tool to enhance the guest experience, advance commercial performance, and streamline operations.”

This handbook from LG Hospitality Solutions provides hospitality decision makers with the tools and resources they need to elevate the guest experience through an ecosystem of advanced display technologies — from in-room TVs to digital signage systems in shared spaces, front-of-house laptops, and LED systems in bars and meeting rooms.

In this handbook, you’ll find:

Case studies of LG’s recent partnerships with Virgin Voyages and Omni PGA Frisco Resort

A profile of Pro:Centric, LG’s interactive hotel management solution

Tips for managing the in-room experience

New product descriptions for smart displays

A comparison chart showing consumer versus commercial TVs

