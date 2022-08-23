Skift IDEA Awards 2022: See the Winners

CHANGE MAKERS

Category: People & Community

Wheel the World – Accessibility Mapping System

For more than one billion people globally who have disabilities, travel can be challenging and frustrating, if not impossible. Wheel the World’s Accessibility Mapping System platform is designed specifically to eliminate challenges for people with disabilities, an audience consisting of about 15 percent of the world’s population often overlooked by tourism providers.

Travel experiences have the ability to restore confidence and change lives, and that is something Wheel the World is working to make accessible to all.

Through Wheel the World’s website and app, users create custom accessibility profiles allowing Wheel the World to recommend listings that are compatible with their travel aspirations and personal accessibility needs. Using AMS, “mappers” crowdsource real-time information on more than 200 data points such as staff training, wheelchair accessibility, transportation logistics, braille signage availability, ramp access, adaptive equipment requirements, bed height, room measurements and more. Wheel the World provides its clients with a dedicated travel advisor to ensure every accessibility need is in place before the traveler departs on a trip. With more than 400 listings across 27 countries on its Accessibility Mapping System, the company provides up-to-date accessibility information that allows individuals with disabilities to travel safely and confidently.