Skift IDEA Awards 2022: Meet the Shortlist

August 10th, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT

Skift IDEA Awards is travel’s annual recognition of excellence in design, creativity, and innovation - honoring the brands and businesses pioneering the industry’s future. See who made the 2022 shortlist.

Skift IDEA Awards is travel’s annual recognition of excellence in design, creativity, and innovation – honoring the brands and businesses pioneering the industry’s future. Hundreds of entries were submitted from around the globe this year, to be reviewed and scored by Skift’s editors, analysts and travel experts. Today, we are excited to announce the shortlisted entries.

The projects entered this year not only advanced the frontiers in design, creativity, and innovation but re-emphasized the fact that travel’s future is competitive, intelligent, imaginative, cutting-edge and more purpose-driven than ever before.

This year’s categories were split across five criteria groups:

  1. Industry Innovators: For forward-thinking projects driving sector innovation.
  2. Change Makers: For projects creating a positive impact on people and planet.
  3. Creative: For awe-inspiring campaigns, content, and creative work.
  4. Solutions: For products and projects solving business and traveler challenges.
  5. Teams: For the departments, agencies, and companies driving innovation.

Plus a special Visionary 2030 award, presented by JetBlue Technology Ventures, which recognizes long-term visionary efforts to improve the overall travel experience.

Take a look at the shortlisted 2022 IDEA Awards applicants below and stay tuned for final results in September.

Industry Innovators

Aviation:

Hospitality:

Meetings & Events:

Tourism:

Change Makers

People & Community

Sustainability:

Solutions

Business Outcomes:

Pandemic Response:

Traveler Experience:

Creative

Content:

Experimental:

Marketing:

Physical Experience:

Product Design: 

Teams

Companies on the Rise (Startups/Small Biz) 

Communications Team 

Teams: Creative & Innovation 

Visionary 2030

Presented by JetBlue Technology Ventures

Congratulations to all of the shortlisted finalists! Keep an eye out for final results in the upcoming weeks.

