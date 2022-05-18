In this video from Skift Future of Lodging Forum 2022, we hear from Noreen Henry, chief revenue officer, Sojern, about how an always-on digital marketing approach driven by smart data can help capitalize on the latest traveler behavior and trends.

In this video:

How the pandemic upended old travel patterns, with insights into emerging new consumer behaviors and patterns, from combined business and leisure, to spontaneous journeys, and evolving lifestyles that defy the outdated ‘leisure-business’ divide. Dynamic new marketing: How brands can capitalize on these latest consumer changes through a flexible, always-on digital marketing strategy that uses cutting edge data to hone in on customer intent rather than seasonality.

Across the board, the global pandemic upended legacy practices, consumer behavior, and revenue certainty, especially within the hotel industry. Promisingly, new research is pointing to a strong rebound in the sector, with hotel revenue expected to grow 55 percent throughout 2022.

Yet consumer behavior continues to shift, with hotels and brands seeking dynamic marketing solutions to capture demand and cater to the transformed marketplace.

In this video from Skift Future of Lodging Forum 2022, Noreen Henry, Sojern’s chief revenue officer, chats with Darren Frei, SkiftX’s branded content editor, about the latest data-driven insights in consumer behavior, and how Sojern’s digital travel marketing platform helps operators and brands reach, engage, and convert travelers as they embark on their planning and booking journeys.

The full report, “6 Ways Hotels Can Maximize Revenue in an Evolving Data Landscape”, is available here: