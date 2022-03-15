Skift Take As the short-term rental market grows rapidly in Asia-Pacific, all of the stakeholders involved will grow along with it. The sector is expected to remain fragmented for now, but in the coming few years as the market matures and its demand-supply equilibrium gets defined, market leaders will emerge.

What began as part of the sharing economy and a simple platform for homeowners to rent out their homes online is now a burgeoning industry that is starting to attract serious investment interest. In this report we highlight the current landscape of short-term rental platforms