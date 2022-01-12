Destination Marketing Outlook 2022: New Skift Research

Destination marketers have put up a positive outlook for 2022 aiming for diversified funding and revenue sources along with some crucial internal changes focusing on stakeholder engagement, targeted marketing, and sustainability initiatives. It is to be seen if the changes contribute to continual recovery and growth.

The last two years have proven to be an extremely challenging time for destination marketing organizations (DMOs). The entire industry was being put on hold, and DMOs had an additional unprecedented responsibility to their audience: encouraging people to travel less and even avoid traveling.

In Skift Research’s newly released Destination Marketing Outlook 2022 report, we examine how DMOs reacted to and dealt with the pandemic and make sense of what the future holds and how DMOs will shape up in 2022. We conducted a survey in December 2021 of about 100 professionals from DMOs globally and interviewed executives from seven key DMOs to analyze the functioning of DMOs across five key facets: funding, revenue, expenses, staffing levels, and marketing.

For each of the facets we have assessed the trend from the pre-Covid to the post-Covid phase and pointed out the trends that will contribute to a sustainable recovery and growth.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

The pre-Covid setup of DMOs

Impact of Covid on DMO operations

DMO responses to Covid in shifting roles, priorities and marketing strategies

Recovery aid and timeline

Marketing spends, channels and priorities for 2022

Emerging trends in destination management for long-term recovery

This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out to help you understand the trends in the travel industry. Tap into the opinions and insights of our seasoned network of staffers and contributors. Over 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/or analysis goes into each report.

After you subscribe, you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. You will also be able to access our proprietary Skift Recovery Index and Skift Health Score data and reports.