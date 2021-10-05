In this video recording from Skift Global Forum, we hear from Jeanne Jones, vice president, community and customer marketing, Amperity, and Lisa Borromeo Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, who discussed how data plays an integral role in building relationships with loyal members and new customers alike.

In this video:

The Relationship Between Data and Loyalty: Customer data allows hospitality brands to scale a friendly, in-person experience into all digital channels. When travelers raise their hands and say they want to be loyal, it puts the onus on the brand to know them better and make that relationship valuable.

Customer data allows hospitality brands to scale a friendly, in-person experience into all digital channels. When travelers raise their hands and say they want to be loyal, it puts the onus on the brand to know them better and make that relationship valuable. Loyalty Strategies Need to Evolve: Looking at where brands were at the start of 2020 versus now, a lot has changed. Where should they be heading from here?

Looking at where brands were at the start of 2020 versus now, a lot has changed. Where should they be heading from here? A New Understanding of the Customer: Travel brands can’t rely on pre-pandemic customers to behave the same as they did before. Stitching together data to have a complete and accurate view of a customer profile allows brands to gain insights and take action.

Travel is going through a unique moment, with the move to digital accelerating over the pandemic and customer expectations now higher than ever. Travelers are making fewer plans, but at a higher price point, so there are fewer chances to capture their attention and business. Brand loyalty is no longer about frequency, it’s about lifetime value, and hospitality companies need to shore up their data acquisition and analysis to better paint a picture of the whole person behind that data.

