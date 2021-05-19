Skift Take
Airbnb seemed to be disciplined about its marketing spend during the first quarter, and didn’t return to the bad old days of 2019 in terms of freewheeling spending. The true test will be this summer when rivals crank up their performance marketing campaigns.
