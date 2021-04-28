Skift Take
Direct-booking advocates in the short-term rental space will face tough going long term because they have to deal with a juggernaut or three. When the travel recovery gets under way in full, it will be Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia spending billions of dollars for marketing to win the fickle allegiances.
