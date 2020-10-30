Skift Take
Lufthansa Group may have done more than any other airline group to aggravate Amadeus, Travelport, and especially Sabre in recent years. Yet a grudging truce in the distribution battle may be possible, according to this exclusive interview with a top executive.
Lufthansa Group shook the world of airline distribution five years ago when it added a surcharge on ticket bookings made outside of its direct channels. The German airline group made its tickets more costly when processed via the distribution middlemen Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport.