Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said on Tuesday it had signed 60 more hotels for its Echo Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham brand in the U.S. and Canada.

That brings the extended-stay brand’s pipeline to 265 hotels, with about 33,000 rooms. It’s the fastest-growing brand in Wyndham’s development pipeline.

The growth is remarkable. Wyndham only formally announced the brand last November, and it doesn’t expect to have its first Echo Suites hotel open until 2024. Few other brands introduced in the past few years have gained such rapid traction with developers.

Wyndham partly credits its success to having worked closely with developers when inventing its prototype — obtaining earlier design buy-in than has been customary. The franchisor also has a commercial strategy of signing multi-unit deals with veteran developers, such as MasterBUILT Hotels in Canada.

“From day one, Wyndham made a point of seeking the input of experienced developers and then actioning on their insights,” said David Donaldson, president and CEO, MasterBUILT Hotels.

