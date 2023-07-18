Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest franchisor of hotels. We run through the brands that have helped it become one of the most successful hospitality businesses.

With approximately 9,100 properties across 95 countries, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is one of the biggest hotel companies in the world. Covering a broad spectrum of price points, the company offers everything from economy options to luxury stays.

Wyndham’s revenue mainly comes from its 24 brands. The fastest-growing brands include Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Wingate, Trademark Collection, and ECHO Suites Extended Stay.

Besides franchising, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is known for its loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards — which has about 101 million enrolled members.

Some brands that have the Wyndham name in them aren’t run by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Specifically, Travel + Leisure is a separate company whose Wyndham Destinations unit manages timeshare brands like Club Wyndham.

Here, we break down Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ brands based on the company’s categories.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Collections & Brands Distinctive: Registry Collection Hotels, Wyndham Grand, Dolce Hotels and Resorts Upscale: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Trademark Collection Lifestyle: Esplendor, Dazzler, Vienna House, TRYP, Wyndham Alltra Midscale: Wyndham Garden, Wingate, La Quinta, AmericInn, Baymont, Ramada, Ramada Encore Economy: Microtel, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Travelodge Extended Stay: Hawthorn Extended Stay, ECHO Suites Extended Stay

Distinctive

Registry Collection Hotels

Global footprint: 16 hotels in 5 countries.

Wyndham Take: “At Registry Collection Hotels, the little things create incredible experiences. Our handpicked collection of luxury hotels and resorts delivers thoughtful design, brilliant service, and unsurpassed attention to detail.”

Skift Take: Wyndham’s high-end luxury brand debuted in 2021. The franchise has hotels across Latin America and the Caribbean (Mexico, Panama, Brazil, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica). With rivals Marriott and Accor making moves in the all-inclusive luxury market, this could be a significant expansion area for Wyndham.

Wyndham Grand

Global footprint: 70 hotels in more than 15 countries.

Wyndham Take: “With attentive service, relaxing surroundings, and unique touches, Wyndham Grand creates authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences in exceptional destinations around the world.”

Skift Take: An upper-upscale brand with an eye for design and a focus on stand-out locations, Wyndham Grand is marketed to affluent business and leisure travelers. The brand recently added its first Mexico property in Cancun’s Hotel Zone. It recently opened a hotel in Qatar.

Dolce

Global footprint: 18 hotels in about 10 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham is a uniquely-positioned upper-upscale brand with global leadership in group hospitality.”

Skift Take: Dolce has been around since 1981, with hotels in Europe and North America. The brand sits within the upscale segment and targets business and leisure travelers and groups. Dolce recently opened its first Italian property in Milan.

Upscale

Wyndham

Global footprint: 168 hotels in nearly 35 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Located in popular business and vacation destinations, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts feature smartly designed guest rooms and thoughtful amenities that make for a comfortable stay. The brand is expanding rapidly, adding more than 20 hotels since 2021.”

Skift Take: The flagship in the Wyndham empire, this namesake brand targets upscale travelers across business and leisure. Guest support is a big selling point for Wyndham, with particular attention to detail on amenities, experiences, and service.

The Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Global footprint: 185 hotels in about 25 countries, with 85 in the pipeline.

Wyndham Take: “The Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a collection of independently-minded upper-midscale and above properties. Just as each traveler is unique, each Trademark hotel showcases a distinctiveness that mirrors the character of its specific location.”

Skift Take: The Trademark Collection celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2022 with the opening of 40 hotels. This soft brand is set to expand into India and elsewhere soon.

Lifestyle

Esplendor by Wyndham

Global footprint: 9 hotels in 4 countries.

Wyndham Take: “A new concept in boutique accommodations, Esplendor by Wyndham blends avant-garde design with unique guest experiences.”

Skift Take: This boutique hotel brand is based exclusively in Latin America, with properties in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Mexico. It targets the lifestyle segment, combining design, art, wellness, and local culture to great effect. Wyndham added the brand to its portfolio in 2016.

Dazzler

Global footprint: 14 hotels in 4 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Featuring sleek décor and attentive service, Dazzler properties are centrally located in some of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Latin America to offer easy access to top attractions.”

Skift Take: Dazzler offers sophisticated city-center accommodation in some of South America’s most iconic urban settings. The brand was added to Wyndham’s portfolio in 2016 when the company acquired South American chain Fën Hotels.

Vienna House

Global footprint: 41 hotels in over 5 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Vienna House is a renowned hospitality brand across Europe catering to a wide demographic of business and leisure travelers, with a portfolio of high-quality hotels, including both Vienna House and Vienna House Easy hotels.”

Skift Take: One of the newest brands on the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Vienna House joined in 2022 in a deal reportedly worth $44 million. The move has bolstered Wyndham’s presence in Europe, adding 6,400 rooms.

TRYP

Global footprint: 53 hotels in over 15 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Every TRYP embodies the local flavor, rhythm, and beat of cities around the world, offering guests a personal retreat at the heart of an amazing cosmopolitan experience.”

Skift Take: TRYP is an upper-midscale brand focusing on lifestyle and exciting city locations. The brand has been a part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio since 2010, and this year it opened two new hotels in New Zealand and Australia.

Wyndham Alltra

Global footprint: 3 hotels in Mexico.

Wyndham Take: “From exciting eats and refreshing cocktails to live entertainment and non-stop activities, Wyndham Alltra delivers the ultimate all-inclusive experience for all.”

Skift Take: An all-inclusive brand that targets groups, families, and couples, Wyndham Alltra joined the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio in 2022. This acquisition follows similar moves into the all-inclusive segment from other large hotel companies, such as IHG. As of now, all three properties are in Mexico. However, there are plans to expand into the Dominican Republic and Vietnam.

Midscale

Wyndham Garden

Global footprint: 149 hotels in over 25 countries.

Wyndham Take: “On a percentage basis, Wyndham Garden is Wyndham’s fastest growing brand over the last 5 years, growing where Generation X and Millennial travelers want to be.”

Skift Take: One of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ oldest brands, Wyndham Garden, was established in 1998. At last count, it was one of the company’s largest brands by hotel numbers and continues to be a cornerstone of the portfolio in the midscale segment.

Wingate by Wyndham

Global footprint: 196 in 4 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Wingate by Wyndham is a hotel for modern travelers, offering inviting lobbies, ergonomic workspaces, welcoming lounges, and flexible meeting spaces for guests looking to stay connected and productive.”

Skift Take: A large midscale operation, Wingate by Wyndham has enjoyed steady growth over the past few years and is one of the fastest-growing midscale brands in the U.S. today. Its midscale prototype model is particularly suited to new construction.

La Quinta

Global footprint: 918 hotels in nearly 10 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Dedicated to guest service and satisfaction, La Quinta by Wyndham offers an elevated stay in a contemporary setting. With thoughtful amenities and friendly service, this brand consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side.”

Skift Take: La Quinta is a historic brand that opened its first property in 1968. The brand joined Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in 2018 for a reported deal worth around $2 billion. It is one of the biggest brands in the Wyndham portfolio by property numbers. The brand has expanded in China, New Zealand, Turkey, and the UAE over the past few years. It opened in Ecuador in 2023.

AmericInn

Global footprint: 215 hotels in the U.S.

Wyndham Take: “Curb appeal, consistency, and guest satisfaction are the specialties of this brand.”

Skift Take: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts bought the iconic AmericInn brand in 2017 for a reported $170 million. As the name suggests, the brand exists exclusively in the U.S. and has been expanding outside the Upper Midwest in recent years.

Baymont

Global footprint: 500-plus hotels in 5 countries.

Wyndham Take: “One of the fastest-growing midscale hotel franchises, Baymont by Wyndham offers warm, welcoming service without pomp and circumstance. It’s one of the three fastest-growing midscale hotel brands in the U.S., along with Wingate.”

Skift Take: Baymont has about 40,000 rooms.

Ramada

Global footprint: 851 hotels in nearly 70 countries.

Wyndham Take: “With 850 hotels in over 70 countries, Ramada is one of the most recognized hotel brands in the world. Guests who stay with Ramada are looking for a premium experience, making the brand an attractive midscale option.”

Skift Take: Ramada made headlines recently with its search for a new “CEO” (a “chief eats officer” whose tasks involve traveling the world and blogging about food). Quirky PR stunts aside, the brand is a solid performer that continues to expand steadily. New properties in India, Saudi Arabia, and Germany are in the works. It’s not full-service in the U.S. but often is elsewhere.

Ramada Encore

Global footprint: A handful worldwide.

Wyndham Take: “From business trips where the agenda is jam-packed, to leisure breaks where every minute counts, at Ramada Encore by Wyndham we think of what’s next so guests don’t have to.”

Skift Take: A midscale brand, with typically between 90 and 300 rooms, Ramada Encore by Wyndham has a social (open-plan) lobby space, while guest rooms have wooden flooring and glass paneled bathroom pods with walk-in showers.

Economy

Microtel

Global footprint: 356 hotels in over 5 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Microtel by Wyndham attracts travelers looking for a simple and streamlined experience that still feels stylish and modern.”

Skift Take: The key difference between Microtel and other budget chains is that every hotel is purpose-built as an all-new construction hotel chain in the segment. As a result of this business model, the brand delivers a healthy average daily rate in North America, Australasia, and China.

Days Inn by Wyndham

Global footprint: 1,516 hotels in nearly 25 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Days Inn by Wyndham is a leading performer in economy hospitality and helps guests make the most of their trip with free breakfast, upbeat service, and a keen focus on the little things.”

Skift Take: Days Inn is one of the world’s largest, most recognizable economy brands thanks to its consistent performance for guests and franchise owners. It was one of the original businesses to join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the early 90s, and it’s been a mainstay ever since.

Super 8

Global footprint: approx. 2,691 hotels in nearly 10 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Authentic, trusted, and true, Super 8 by Wyndham is the authority in delivering value and hospitality across the globe.”

Skift Take: Another Wyndham Hotels & Resorts original, Super 8 is one of the largest economy brands in the world. Its primary choice of location, along “every major highway,” continues to drive results in North America and beyond.

Howard Johnson

Global footprint: 287 hotels in nearly 15 countries.

Wyndham Take: “For families looking for dependable accommodations, Howard Johnson delivers a warm, friendly experience every visit — just like they’ve been doing for decades.”

Skift Take: Howard Johnson is an economy brand focusing on families. Over the last decade, the brand has embarked on an ambitious renovation project to refresh its rooms. Its biggest markets are the U.S., China, and Argentina.

Travelodge by Wyndham

Global footprint: 441 hotels in the U.S. and Canada.

Wyndham Take: “Known for its laid back, California roots, Travelodge by Wyndham is a brand for value-focused travelers looking for quality amenities and a good night’s sleep.”

Skift Take: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts acquired this brand in the U.S. in 2006, not to be confused with the UK brand bearing a similar name. Travelodge by Wyndham positions itself as a soft adventure brand to capitalize on its locations in North America. About 75% of its properties are within an hour’s drive of a national park.

Extended Stay

Hawthorn Extended Stay

Global footprint: 72 properties in over 5 countries.

Wyndham Take: “Featuring spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, free Wi-Fi, and a complimentary hot breakfast, Hawthorn Extended Stay offers a welcoming atmosphere perfect for extended stays.”

Skift Take: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts bought this brand in 2008, which, at the time, was the group’s first venture into extended stay. The brand has recently targeted expansion in India.

ECHO Suites Extended Stay

Global footprint: 205 signed properties in the U.S., none open yet

Wyndham Take: “Each of these hotels is new construction and has 124 rooms. Guest rooms come in “singles” and “two-queen studios” that together average 300 square feet to max out the rentable land.”

Skift Take: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched this brand in late 2022. Many parts of the facility are designed to minimize labor needs, such as letting guests access the property and rooms without needing a round-the-clock front desk. In the economy extended stay category, this brand is the fastest-growing brand in the company’s development pipeline.

—Additional reporting and editing by Sean O’Neill