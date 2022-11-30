Kerzner International has unveiled its new brand Siro, a set of fitness-themed lifestyle hotels. The developer said on Wednesday that it has slated to open its first property in a tower in One Za’abeel, a luxury community in Dubai, U.A.E., in the last months of 2023.

Kerzner, a developer and operator of hotels, casinos, and residential units, said that Siro One Za’abeel will have a fitness center across two floors that will include the latest gym equipment and studios for yoga and meditation. A so-called “recovery lab” will offer cryo, infrared, and oxygen therapies along with acupuncture and coaching in mindfulness.

CEO Philippe Zuber said his company consulted with top international athletes, including Olympic athletes Ramla Ali and Adam Peaty and footballers for the team A.C. Milan, in designing the brand’s details and amenities.

A rendering of where the first Siro hotel will be. Exterior of the planned tower at at One Za’abeel, a luxury community in Dubai, U.A.E. Source: Kerzner International.

Ithra Dubai is principal developer of the hotel and the whole One Za’abeel project.

Other lifestyle wellness brands and properties include IHG’s Even Hotels, Equinox Hotels in the U.S., and Swissotel The Stamford in Singapore.

A rendering of the fitness center at the first Siro hotel, which will be in a tower at One Za’abeel in Dubai, U.A.E. Source: Kerzner International.
king_bed

What Does the Future of Lodging Look Like?

Get the latest news about hotels and short-term rentals delivered to your inbox once a week.

Sean O'Neill, Skift

Today at 9:09 AM EST

Tags: boutique fitness, dubai, fitness, hotel brands, hotel development, hotel gyms, kerzner, news blog, uae