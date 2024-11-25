New Report: Marriott Bonvoy’s Ticket to Travel — Redefining Traveler Priorities for 2025

Rising demand for culturally rich and value-driven experiences defines the 2025 travel outlook. A new report from Marriott Bonvoy provides insights into the propensity to travel among consumers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and how brands can navigate trends to better connect with these consumers.

Marriott Bonvoy's latest research reveals that travel demand remains robust for 2025, with a significant number of consumers planning to increase their holiday travels. The report highlights emerging trends such as heritage travel, 'bravecations', and value-for-money experiences, particularly among Gen Z and millennials who are utilizing AI tools for personalized travel planning. Sustainability and social media are also playing crucial roles in shaping travel choices, offering insights for brands to adapt to these evolving priorities.

Travel demand remains strong for 2025, even amidst economic uncertainty, according to Marriott Bonvoy’s Ticket to Travel research, which surveyed 20,000 consumers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. According to the report, 42 percent of consumers across all markets plan to increase their holiday travels in 2025 compared to 2024, while 39 percent intend to maintain the same level of travel for 2025. Consumers plan to take an average of 5.5 trips in 2025, the equivalent of nearly one every two months.

As people plan more trips, they’re also redefining what those journeys mean. Travelers today are increasingly drawn to heritage travel — exploring destinations tied to their family roots. They’re not just looking for a getaway but an exploration of their ancestral connections that resonate deeper than the traditional tourist destinations.

“The strong desire for international, regional, and domestic travel, as seen from this comprehensive consumer research, is great news for the industry, and we are excited for the year ahead. The research identifies several interesting new trends for 2025. Heritage holidays and bravecations will be key themes for next year, with savvy spending an important consideration for many when booking their holidays, irrespective of budget,” said Phil Andreopoulos, chief sales and marketing officer, Marriott International, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

While meaningful engagement drives the modern traveler’s itinerary, a preference for value-for-money experiences also shapes their choices. The modern traveler’s emerging profile is one who seeks out high-quality experiences that provide emotional and social returns on investment. This trend is particularly pronounced among Gen Z and millennials, who frequently use social media tools and AI-driven platforms to create personalized travel journeys. These tools allow for a level of customization that aligns perfectly with the desires for authenticity and personalization that define these tech-savvy generations.

“Over the past 12 months, the use of AI has become well and truly mainstream, with Gen Z and younger millennials now using this as a key part of their travel planning. This is only set to continue in 2025. Meanwhile, sustainability is increasingly a key consideration for many travelers when it comes to their travel choices and accommodation,” said Andreopoulos.

Insights from Marriott’s new research reveal key trends shaping travel in 2025, providing guidance for how brands can meet these evolving traveler expectations.

This content was created collaboratively by Marriott Bonvoy and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.