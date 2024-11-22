Oberoi’s International Hotel Openings: Locations and Timelines Revealed

With a London hotel now slated for 2028, Oberoi has said it's eyeing its key source markets. So, will the brand set its sights on the U.S., one of its top 3 markets? Stay tuned!

In a bold push to expand its global footprint, parent company of Indian luxury hospitality chain Oberoi Hotels, EIH Limited is gearing up for nine international openings by 2028.

EIH’s expansion plan includes nine international projects with 288 keys, including cruise ships. Two luxury boats will debut next year, including a Nile cruiser by 2026, alongside properties in Nepal and Saudi Arabia.

Leading the charge in 2026 are The Oberoi Bardia in Nepal and The Oberoi Diriyah in Saudi Arabia with The Oberoi Kathmandu set to open in 2027.

By 2028, The Oberoi London will debut in the UK, marking a significant milestone for the brand. Alongside it, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia will see the opening of The Oberoi Bhutan and a nature-centric property, Nature by The Oberoi Diriyah, further diversifying the group’s luxury offerings.

The Saudi Arabia openings aligns with the kingdom’s push for high-end tourism.

Why London?

Slated for a 2028 opening, the London hotel will be 21 keys featuring a mix of rooms and suites, with a strong focus on suites. Located in the prime location of Mayfair, the property aims to compete with the very best.

“Rates in London as of today for the first half of the year, based on STR data is about — just under GBP 1,200 [$1,500], and that’s for rooms and suites. Given that we’ll have a large number of suites we expect rates to be considerably higher, given the growth that is also anticipated in the market,” said MD, CEO and Executive Director Vikramjit Singh Oberoi on Friday’s earnings call.

The company’s top three source markets for its India hotels are India, the U.S., and the U.K. “We don’t have a footprint in either U.S. or the U.K. And given the substantial travel of people from the U.S. to the U.K., and the U.K. guests coming to our properties, having a flag in the U.K. will really enhance our brand presence while making more people more familiar with the Oberoi brand,” Oberoi said.

Domestic Expansion

Domestically, EIH also plans to open 11 properties, adding over 1,000 keys to its portfolio by 2029. Key highlights include openings in Bandhavgarh and Khajuraho in 2025.

The beach destination of Goa will host two Oberoi properties by 2028. Meanwhile, untapped markets like Visakhapatnam and Tirupati will see Oberoi’s first foray by 2027, emphasizing the group’s intent to capture tier-2 city demand.

The grand finale of this expansion will be Rajasthan’s Jawai in 2028 and four hotels, including two Tridents in Hebbal and Pune, in 2029, alongside a mixed-use development integrating commercial, retail, and food and beverage spaces.

The group currently operates 3,772 keys in India.

What’s Driving EIH’s Historic Quarter Performance?

EIH Limited posted its best-ever second-quarter performance, with consolidated revenue reaching INR 6230 million, marking a 13% year-on-year growth. EBITDA surged 26% to INR 2080 million, and profit after tax rose by an impressive 41% to INR 1330 million. These results reflect strong domestic demand and a gradual resurgence of international travel.

The company’s RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) growth outpaced competitors, maintaining its premium positioning, said Samidh Das, senior vice president and chief financial officer of EIH.

Weddings also remain a significant revenue driver, often involving full property buyouts at flagship hotels like The Oberoi Udaivilas, Trident Udaipur, The Oberoi New Delhi and Gurugram. CEO Oberoi emphasized the strength of the weddings and MICE segments, noting their contribution to the group’s success. “Our MICE numbers, including weddings, highlight the significance of this business across many of our properties,” he said.

Oberoi further said he remains optimistic about the Indian tourism market. “We’re positive about the growth across leisure, business, and MICE, and expect rates to remain strong, especially during the winter months,” he said.

Luxury hotels, in particular, show promising potential for rate increases. “There’s considerable opportunity for luxury hotels, for both city and leisure, to drive up rates in fact it’s greater in city hotels,” he added. “Winter rates touch $1,000 for some of our hotels, and luxury hotels present an even greater opportunity for growth.”