By hitting the sweet spot between upscale design-led properties and budget-friendly accommodation, Rove Hotels has created a unique niche in the region’s lifestyle hospitality segment by focusing on sustainability, community, and a fresh, innovative approach.

The UAE is targeting substantial tourism growth by 2031, with initiatives like the GCC Grand Tours visa and a focus on increasing hotel capacity. Rove Hotels stands out in the Middle Eastern hospitality sector by providing affordable, community-oriented accommodations, catering to a diverse range of travelers. The brand emphasizes sustainability, receiving Green Key certification, and plans to expand its presence across the region while maintaining high operational standards.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

The UAE and much of the Middle East have set their sights on significant tourism growth. The country aims to increase hotel guest numbers from the 14.3 million who stayed in 2022 to 40 million by 2031, with construction surging ahead to create 235,000 rooms by that date.

A major driver of this momentum is the unified tourist visa that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are launching at the end of 2024. Called the GCC Grand Tours, it’s similar to Europe’s Schengen visa in that it allows freedom of movement between GCC countries for longer periods of time. The visa will lead to extended tourism stays in the UAE and usher in a wider spectrum of visitors seeking short and long-term rentals at varying rates.

Alongside this new strategy is Dubai Tourism’s vision to show the world that the city is more than its skyscrapers and luxury niceties — its cultural soul comes from residents who create authentic local experiences.

Here lies Rove Hotels’ sweet spot: In a destination where 75 percent of the branded supply was upper-upscale and luxury in 2021, Rove Hotels, a homegrown brand, had the foresight to recognize a gap in the market when developing the brand in 2015. As a joint venture between two of the UAE’s leading conglomerates, renowned for their work on landmark projects like the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, Rove brings a unique and dynamic hospitality experience for today’s modern traveler.

“Our goal was to provide travelers the option to stay at central locations and enjoy great amenities and services, all without breaking the bank,” said Paul Bridger, chief operating officer at Rove Hotels. “Eight years after opening our first property in Downtown Dubai, that vision is more relevant than ever. Affordable options help diversify the tourism industry, ensuring sustainable growth by attracting varied demographics, including younger travelers, digital nomads, and expatriates who frequently visit.”

Rove’s portfolio caters to this spectrum of guests through beachfront hotels, city addresses, and properties near thriving event spaces such as the DWTC (Dubai World Trade Centre) and Expo City Dubai.

Putting People at the Center

Rove is known for delivering what its young-spirited guests crave: shared experiences. Co-working spaces in lobby lounges and The Daily restaurants have fast Wi-Fi and charging stations and belong to a 1,000-strong global network that Rove pioneered as a founding partner.

Events such as photography workshops, food tours, and community gatherings create environments where guests engage. The Rove Podcast Studio and the Nikon-powered photography studio also provide affordable, fully equipped spaces for amateur and professional creators. Interiors were designed to provide vibrant backdrops for social media posts and feature works by local artists, thereby bringing authentic community vibes into every property.

“We take pride in having the first gaming rooms in the Middle East, developed in partnership with Playtonia and Razer,” said Bridger. “Gaming has become a significant part of today’s entertainment landscape, and we wanted to provide a dedicated space for gamers to connect and compete. This initiative has opened doors for us to create more partnerships, such as our annual Geek Community Day in collaboration with Hobby Nation, where we bring together the geek community for cosplay competitions, gaming, retail, and much more.”

“Rove’s secret sauce is our team,” he said. “We encourage them to be themselves, embrace their individuality, and bring their unique personalities to the table. Our Net Promoter Score is amongst the highest in hospitality.”

Bridging the Gap Between Lifestyle Hospitality and Affordability

As more and more visitors to the United Arab Emirates end up becoming residents thanks to favorable visa options and the ability to work remotely, the lifestyle hospitality brand Rove Hotels is offering a future-savvy approach to the country’s growing demand for fixed-rate, longer-term lodging.

In a region with predominantly high-end properties, Rove’s lifestyle accommodation satisfies guests’ desire for style, comfort, and convenience at a more accessible price point and encourages community connections and exploration of the UAE’s hidden gems. During stays ranging from months to years, Rovers (guests) share public spaces and amenities and form friendships that build the fabric of local communities in the process.

This increased desire to plant roots also fueled the brand’s natural evolution to Rove Home branded residences. Its success in extended stays has sparked growth in permanent stays — 2,000 Rove Home branded residences debuted in the last 12 months in key UAE locations. These properties follow the same philosophies as Rove Hotels — they’re focused on community, design, innovative features, and central locations that make them accessible to a wider audience. The forthcoming Rove Home Dubai Marina will focus on active lifestyles and wellness.

Charting a Sustainable Future

With over 4,000 rooms in UAE, including the newly opened property at Jumeirah Beach Residences and the upcoming expansion to Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, Rove Hotels is going strong and green.

“All our hotels have earned Green Key certification, an internationally recognized eco-label that confirms our commitment to high environmental standards in energy, water, and waste management,” Bridger explained. “Many hotels have also been recognized by Dubai Tourism for their leading sustainability efforts, standing as trailblazers in the industry. The Dubai Sustainable Tourism stamp reflects the government’s dedication to building a sustainable tourism future.”

The brand’s efficiency stems from operational optimization. “We uphold high-quality standards while keeping rates accessible by streamlining construction and maintaining a low-cost operating model — approximately 30 percent more efficient than traditional hotel brands,” Bridger said. “Our centralized support services enable in-property teams to focus solely on enhancing guest experiences. This approach helps us achieve gross operating profits 5-10 percentage points higher than standalone hotels.”

According to Bridger, Rove Hotels is eyeing expansion into urban hubs and culturally vibrant areas that appeal to leisure and business travelers across the region. “We’re targeting 10,000 keys open or under development in the next five years,” he said.

He continued, “Rove Hotels is poised to leverage the region’s booming tourism and business travel sectors. We’re reviewing partnerships with respected developers and investors to tailor our offerings to meet each market’s unique needs. We will maintain our core values of quality and vibrant lifestyle experiences by collaborating with those who understand local dynamics.”

For more information about Rove Hotels, visit rovehotels.com.

This content was created collaboratively by Rove Hotels and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.