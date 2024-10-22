Julie Coker is trading San Diego's fish tacos for New York City's dollar slices by becoming NYC's new tourism champion. Coker is taking the reins from Fred Dixon, who bounced to Brand USA.

NYC Tourism + Conventions, the city’s official destination marketing organization, announced Tuesday that it had named Julie Coker its next president and CEO.

Coker is currently the president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority and will assume her new role on December 9. She has helped to market San Diego since June 2020.

Coker also serves on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and the executive boards of the U.S. Travel Association and Visit California.

“I’m eager to bring my passion for the tourism industry to New York City and look forward to building upon the remarkable work of the talented team in place, further enhancing the global appeal of one of the world’s most iconic cities,” said Coker in a statement.

Previously, Coker was president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, overseeing tourism promotion tied to major events such as the 2017 NFL Draft and the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Coker succeeds Fred Dixon, who served as NYC Tourism’s CEO for nearly a decade before stepping down earlier this year. Dixon became the president and CEO of Brand USA, the national destination marketing organization, in July. Nancy Mammana, NYC Tourism’s chief marketing officer, has been serving as interim CEO.

Coker will take the helm as New York City prepares to host major events. In 2026, the New York metro area will host eight FIFA World Cup matches, including the final. New York City will also be one of several U.S. cities to host major commemorations for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

According to NYC Tourism, New York City welcomed over 62 million travelers and is on track to attract nearly 65 million visitors this year. In 2025, the city forecasts it will welcome over 68 million travelers.

At NYC Tourism, Coker will work under a more restricted funding model. Unlike most destination marketing organizations, NYC Tourism’s primary funding does not come from lodging taxes. Instead, the city pays directly for marketing services.

The San Diego Tourism Authority is primarily funded through a tourism improvement district. Guests pay an assessment fee per room night, and the collected fees fund San Diego’s marketing efforts.