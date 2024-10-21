In a bid to tackle the challenges posed by an influx of tourists in 2023, Lanzarote is redefining its tourism strategy to prioritize sustainability. Turismo Lanzarote CEO Héctor Fernández Manchado shares his insights on the island’s initiatives to balance growth with environmental protection and future opportunities for responsible tourism.

Lanzarote, part of the Canary Islands, is facing significant challenges due to a surge in tourism, with over 3.1 million visitors in 2023. To address these issues, the island is implementing sustainable tourism practices, including updating regulations, promoting local housing, and improving working conditions. Lanzarote is also collaborating with The Travel Foundation on a Climate Action Plan to reduce emissions and align with international sustainability commitments.

In 2023, Lanzarote, part of the Canary Islands, welcomed over 3.1 million visitors — averaging more than 65,000 tourists per day. This figure includes La Graciosa, a smaller island governed under the same local administration, the Cabildo de Lanzarote. Combined with its resident population, this swelled the island’s daily population to over 224,000 despite its modest land area of just 326.6 square miles (845.94 square kilometers). This high tourist density places considerable strain on local resources and infrastructure. Tourism continues to surge into 2024, with international flight bookings up 10 percent this year.

While this growth boosts the economy, it also heightens the urgency for sustainable tourism practices to manage environmental and social impacts. Amid global climate concerns and rising social tensions in heavily touristed areas, Lanzarote is reimagining its tourism model to tackle future sustainability challenges.

SkiftX spoke with Turismo Lanzarote’s CEO, Héctor Fernández Manchado, about how the island is leading transformative changes in its tourism sector.

SkiftX: What are the most significant sustainability challenges that Lanzarote faces today, and how does the destination plan to tackle them?

Héctor Fernández Manchado, CEO, Turismo Lanzarote

Héctor Fernández Manchado: One of the most significant sustainability challenges Lanzarote faces today is managing tourism growth while preserving its natural environment. The island’s government is currently updating statutory instruments and laws initially drafted in 1991 to address this issue. These updates aim to modernize regulations and establish a framework to manage the expected increase in tourism while placing limits on new hotel and leisure facility developments. By doing so, Lanzarote seeks to balance economic growth with environmental protection, ensuring that tourism remains sustainable in the long term.

SkiftX: What key initiatives is Lanzarote focusing on to improve tourism sustainability?

Fernández Manchado: Lanzarote is focusing on three key initiatives to enhance tourism sustainability. The first initiative concerns raising awareness among residents and tourists through a global campaign involving various public bodies about Lanzarote’s status as a fragile, protected environment. One of the challenges in achieving sustainable tourism is balancing its benefits with the needs of the local community. This initiative seeks to attract visitors who share Lanzarote’s values — particularly those connected to nature and environmental preservation.

The second focuses on affordable housing for locals. Public administrations in Lanzarote and the Canary Islands are prioritizing land use for affordable housing to improve the quality of life for residents. Ensuring that locals can access affordable living spaces is essential for maintaining Lanzarote as a long-term tourist destination. The island’s council, Cabildo, is committed to upholding both sustainability and social responsibility.

Lastly, public and regional organizations are collaborating to improve working conditions in the hospitality and tourism sector. Key efforts include addressing the gender pay gap and implementing substantial wage improvements. This initiative supports fair labor practices, which are integral to a sustainable and equitable tourism industry.

SkiftX: What role does the local community play in the tourism planning and decision-making processes in Lanzarote?

Fernández Manchado: The local community plays a vital role in tourism planning and decision-making through the Biosphere Reserve board, established in 1996 after Lanzarote was declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1993. With over three decades of experience, the board includes a diverse range of groups, such as social movements, trade unions, and neighborhood associations, ensuring that public sentiment is central to guiding Lanzarote’s economic development.

In recent months, there has been significant citizen mobilization at both regional and national levels, advocating for policies that enhance the quality of life for the local community by promoting a sustainable tourism model. This grassroots involvement is crucial in shaping a tourism strategy that aligns with the needs and values of Lanzarote’s residents.

SkiftX: What are the main goals of your recent collaboration with The Travel Foundation to create a Climate Action Plan for Lanzarote?

Fernández Manchado: Our collaboration with The Travel Foundation is focused on mitigating the impact of climate change, with a strong emphasis on aligning our actions with the commitments of the Glasgow Declaration, which Lanzarote signed in 2022. Key goals include reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

To reach these targets, we are developing a comprehensive action plan that involves a multifaceted approach. This plan includes the active participation of local businesses in addressing emissions within their operations. This collective effort is essential to achieving meaningful and lasting climate solutions.

SkiftX: How is Lanzarote aligning its efforts with global sustainability standards and international commitments?

Fernández Manchado: Lanzarote and La Graciosa have long recognized the importance of aligning with global sustainability standards. We are committed to international initiatives, such as being a signatory of the UNWTO’s Glasgow Declaration, which aims to accelerate climate action in tourism. Additionally, since 2012, we have been Early Adopters of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Destination Criteria, ensuring that our destination meets certified standards for sustainable policies and practices. This commitment highlights our dedication to integrating global benchmarks into our local sustainability efforts.

SkiftX: How does Lanzarote measure and evaluate the effectiveness of its sustainability initiatives?

Fernández Manchado: Lanzarote is currently implementing a wireless sensor network to monitor and assess sustainability performance in real time. This data will be continuously fed into advanced platforms, providing actionable insights to refine our strategies. A key partner in this effort is Mabrian, an expert platform in tourism data that helps us analyze trends and measure the impact of our sustainability initiatives.

Additionally, we are active members of the Network of European Regions for Sustainable and Competitive Tourism (NECSTouR), where we collaborate with other destinations to share best practices and drive continuous improvement in sustainable tourism.

SkiftX: What can other destinations learn about creating a sustainable tourism strategy from Lanzarote?

Fernández Manchado: Lanzarote’s approach to sustainability was embedded in its culture long before it became a global priority, thanks to the visionary work of local artist César Manrique. He championed the idea of harmony between people and nature, which laid the groundwork for the island’s modern-day environmental consciousness and its focus on sustainable tourism. His principles continue to inspire Lanzarote’s efforts to balance tourism development with ecological preservation.

Other destinations can learn from Lanzarote’s commitment to preserving its natural resources through decades of forward-thinking policies. For over 30 years, statutory instruments have been in place to limit excessive tourism development. This, along with international recognition as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Geopark and its certification as a Biosphere Sustainable Destination, underscores Lanzarote’s proactive and long-term dedication to sustainability.

SkiftX: Looking ahead, what are the biggest opportunities for sustainable tourism in Lanzarote?

Fernández Manchado: The biggest opportunity for Lanzarote and La Graciosa lies in developing a forward-thinking tourism model that not only mitigates the effects of global warming but also protects the region’s unique landscapes. By implementing sustainable initiatives, we can attract a new type of visitor — those seeking eco-conscious, authentic experiences exclusive to our destination.

Our goal is to enhance the overall value of each traveler’s visit, encouraging higher spending through tailored experiences while ensuring long-term preservation of the environment. We’re eager to demonstrate how a destination can successfully balance environmental sustainability with social and economic growth.

