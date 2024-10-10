In what is probably one of its most unique route announcements, United is adding eight new destinations for next summer, ranging from the capitals of Sicily and Greenland.

Paris, Rome and Madrid might be what comes to mind when planning a summer vacation. But what about a trip to the capital of Mongolia?

United Airlines is adding eight new, off-the-beaten-path destinations to its summer 2025 schedule, a bet that customers will travel to less popular destinations.

The strategy is not new for United. The carrier currently operates nonstop flights to places like Palma de Mallorca and Dubrovnik, and is slated to start service to Marrakech later this month.

“What we’re really trying to do is add experiences,” Patrick Quayle, United senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in a call with reporters.

United’s New Destinations for Summer 2025:

Ulaanbatar, Mongolia: Seasonal nonstop service from Tokyo Narita begins May 1.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan: Year-round daily flights from Tokyo Narita begin July 11.

Nuuk, Greenland: Twice-weekly seasonal service from Newark starts June 14.

Palermo, Italy: Seasonal service, with three weekly flights from Newark starts May 21.

Bilbao, Spain: Three weekly flights will depart from Newark starting May 31.

Madeira, Portugal: Three weekly flights will depart from Newark starting June 7.

Faro, Portugal: Four weekly flights will depart from Newark starting May 16.

Dakar, Senegal: Year-round service, three times a week from Washington Dulles starts May 23.

How United Varies From Its Competitors

Many of United’s new destinations are in contrast to those of American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. American’s and Delta’s summer schedules typically revolve around more popular routes in Europe, including increased capacity to Italy and Spain.

United isn’t ignoring big-name destinations completely. It is adding flights to Nice and Venice from Dulles. The carrier said it also plans to resume routes like San Francisco-Barcelona, Newark-Athens, Newark-Venice and Chicago O’Hare-Athens.

The Dubrovnik-Newark service will increase to daily service on May 1. United will also operate its Newark-Palma de Mallorca route four times a week next summer.

Quayle said United’s Palermo service will be its first nonstop flight to Sicily. Delta similarly added a new route from JFK to Catania, one of the largest cities in Sicily.

He also said that United wasn’t expecting any impact from Boeing delivery delays and the ongoing machinist strike on its summer schedule. On Wednesday, Boeing withdrew its offer to the International Machinists Union, and it’s unclear when the dispute will be resolved.

For some of the quirkier destinations like Mongolia and Greenland, Quayle said United analyzed a range of data to determine what worked well in its network.

“For example, Nuuk, it’s really hard to get to, and like Dubrovnik or Cape Town, it required really long, arduous journeys,” Quayle said. “And so by making it simpler, we saw that traffic demand in South Africa improved dramatically.”

